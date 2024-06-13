What's The Tea On Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny After The Two Were Spotted Together Again?
Re-Kendall-ed romance?
For as much as we see of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s lives in the headlines, on social media and elsewhere, Kendall Jenner has never been one to publicly flaunt her romantic partners. However, we do know that over the past four years she’s primarily been attached to NBA player Devin Booker and Bad Bunny. While she and the Puerto Rican rapper ended their relationship late in 2023, they have been spotted together several times since then, so what exactly is going on?
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have apparently rekindled their romance, ET reports. The news was confirmed by an insider two weeks after they were seen together in Miami. According to the source:
A reunion between the two was inevitable, the source claims, and despite their breakup after less than a year, rumors swirled around the pair as they continued to be seen together. After splitting in December, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny raised some eyebrows by celebrating New Year’s Eve together with a number of their famous friends. They were also pictured together in May, laughing and appearing quite cozy at a Met Gala afterparty.
Most recently they were caught sneaking out of the “Tití Me Preguntó” singer’s Miami hotel room, seemingly confirming that the pair was back on. It was always known that they cared for each other, the insider said, continuing:
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny first started dating in February 2023, shortly after the reality star ended her two-year relationship with Devin Booker. When they broke up 10 months later, insiders suggested that the model was trying to make things work with the Phoenix Suns shooting guard. I guess it’s safe to assume that didn’t go so well, with Bad Bunny reportedly being back in the picture.
While Kendall Jenner’s sisters Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian discuss their love lives at length on the family’s reality show, she and younger sister Kylie Jenner have been consistent about not having their partners make appearances. That’s bad news for anybody hoping to see Bad Bunny on The Kardashians, or Timothée Chalamet, for that matter, who’s been in a relationship with Kylie for over a year.
We may not be getting any updates in the romance department from the Hulu reality show, but if you want to see what else Kendall Jenner and her sisters are up to, Season 5 is currently airing, with new episodes dropping each Thursday. Stream the entire series with a Hulu subscription, and be sure to check out what else is new and coming soon to Hulu.
