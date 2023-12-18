Insider Drops Claims About Why Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Broke Up After Less Than A Year Of Dating
What went wrong?
Kendall Jenner’s super private romance with Bad Bunny has apparently ended, less than a year after the two reportedly started dating. While they were seen out and about several times over the course of their relationship, neither of them ever publicly spoke about the other or provided any clarification about their romance. We may not know much about their coupledom, but a source has provided some insight into their split, alleging that things merely “fizzled out” between them.
The Puerto Rican rapper was first connected to the Kardashians’ little sister in February 2023, shortly after Kendall Jenner broke up with Devin Booker. According to an insider, there was no drama that contributed to her split from Bad Bunny, and they just drifted apart. The source told ET:
The insider alleges that both parties knew this relationship wasn’t endgame and even after the breakup, there "isn’t any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another." That sentiment reportedly also extends to the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, as the source continued:
The end of a relationship is rarely easy, but it’s good to hear that things seem to be amicable. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny (whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) were reportedly last seen together in October following Bad Bunny’s Saturday Night Live gig. They’d previously been photographed on a horseback riding date and attended Coachella together (where Bad Bunny seemed to shade Jenner’s ex Harry Styles).
Not surprisingly, though, Bad Bunny never made an appearance on The Kardashians. Kendall Jenner is one of the more private members of her famous family, and both she and sister Kylie tend to keep their relationships off of the reality show.
Speaking of Kylie Jenner, while Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny may have drifted apart, the opposite seems to be true of Kylie and her beau Timothée Chalamet. Despite their busy work schedules, the makeup mogul and the Wonka star are reportedly going strong as they support each other’s career and family endeavors.
The Jenner sisters may be content to keep their romances away from the prying eyes of the reality TV cameras, but that certainly doesn’t make their fans any less interested in them. While we wait for the next morsel of information on that front, you can relive all of their family’s antics on The Kardashians, which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription. Also be sure to check out what’s new and coming soon to Hulu.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
