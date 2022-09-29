Khloé Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Secretly Proposed Between Scandals, And Explains Why She Said No
The Kardashians' latest ep gives more insight into the former couple.
Spoiler alert! This story discusses The Kardashians Season 2 episode “Prada You!” so be sure you’re all caught up before proceeding!
Anybody who even remotely keeps up with the love lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family has likely heard about Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal, in which he secretly fathered a child with another woman while planning to have a second baby with Khloé Kardashian. But The Kardashians on Hulu continues to prove that there are so many things we still don’t know. Kardashian dropped a bomb on viewers in the episode “Prada You!” (available for streaming with a Hulu subscription), when she revealed that Thompson had proposed to her, and laid out the heartbreaking reason she turned him down.
Kim Kardashian explained on the episode that she’d known the NBA player planned to propose to her sister “last Valentine’s Day,” which she said was “a year since they had drama.” But when she followed up with Tristan Thompson after the 2021 holiday, he told the SKIMS owner that he’d proposed in December and been turned down. Awkward! Khloé Kardashian explained what she told her then-boyfriend at the time:
As important as family is to the Kardashians, the fact that she said she wouldn’t have been proud to be Tristan Thompson’s fiancée, and she wasn’t excited to tell her sisters, are pretty big red flags. It turned out to be a good thing that she was strong enough to be honest with him about it. The fact that the NBA player wanted to marry Khloé Kardashian was discussed in Season 1, prior to the reveal of his latest scandal and their ensuing breakup. But the fact that he actually did pop the question was a secret she kept from the media, and her family as well, apparently.
She also further opened up in “Prada You!” about her struggles to get over Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children. She said:
The Kardashians (opens in new tab) Season 2 premiere did a deep dive into the months between the reality star finding out about her boyfriend’s latest cheating scandal and the birth of their second child. Amid rumors that Khloé Kardashian might be moving on from Tristan Thompson, she posted grateful messages on social media, thanking fans’ for their support following that difficult episode.
You can continue to get all the behind-the-scenes drama, with new episodes of The Kardashians dropping each Thursday on Hulu. Also be sure to check out our 2022 TV schedule to see what premieres are coming soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.