Khloé Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Secretly Proposed Between Scandals, And Explains Why She Said No

Spoiler alert! This story discusses The Kardashians Season 2 episode “Prada You!” so be sure you’re all caught up before proceeding!

Anybody who even remotely keeps up with the love lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family has likely heard about Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal , in which he secretly fathered a child with another woman while planning to have a second baby with Khloé Kardashian. But The Kardashians on Hulu continues to prove that there are so many things we still don’t know. Kardashian dropped a bomb on viewers in the episode “Prada You!” (available for streaming with a Hulu subscription ), when she revealed that Thompson had proposed to her, and laid out the heartbreaking reason she turned him down.

Kim Kardashian explained on the episode that she’d known the NBA player planned to propose to her sister “last Valentine’s Day,” which she said was “a year since they had drama.” But when she followed up with Tristan Thompson after the 2021 holiday, he told the SKIMS owner that he’d proposed in December and been turned down. Awkward! Khloé Kardashian explained what she told her then-boyfriend at the time:

I said, ‘I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship, because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to anyone.’ And that’s why I said, you know, ‘I’m not comfortable with accepting this right now, because I’m not excited to tell my family.’ As hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I’m not ever gonna accept something and give someone false hope, and I said that to him.

As important as family is to the Kardashians, the fact that she said she wouldn’t have been proud to be Tristan Thompson’s fiancée, and she wasn’t excited to tell her sisters, are pretty big red flags. It turned out to be a good thing that she was strong enough to be honest with him about it. The fact that the NBA player wanted to marry Khloé Kardashian was discussed in Season 1, prior to the reveal of his latest scandal and their ensuing breakup . But the fact that he actually did pop the question was a secret she kept from the media, and her family as well, apparently.

She also further opened up in “Prada You!” about her struggles to get over Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children . She said:

The hardest part about it all is training yourself to unlove someone. This was my life for six years. And we weren’t just a couple, we genuinely were best friends. He was my workout buddy, we did all these things together. And so learning how to undo all those things, that takes time. Just because someone does you dirty doesn’t mean you fall out of love with them instantly.

The Kardashians (opens in new tab) Season 2 premiere did a deep dive into the months between the reality star finding out about her boyfriend’s latest cheating scandal and the birth of their second child. Amid rumors that Khloé Kardashian might be moving on from Tristan Thompson, she posted grateful messages on social media, thanking fans’ for their support following that difficult episode.