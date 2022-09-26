Is Khloé Kardashian Finally Over Tristan Thompson? Rumor Has It She May Be Dating, And 365 Days Fans Should Be Intrigued

Fans of Khloé Kardashian have been ready for the reality star to move on from Tristan Thompson, probably since his first cheating scandal . That feeling has only grown with the NBA player’s repeated dalliances, and after an emotional Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians (available now with a Hulu subscription) delved into her state of mind post-breakup, viewers are fully over this man. And it seems like Khloé might finally be over him, too. Rumors are floating around of a possible new romance for the Strong Looks Better Naked author, as pics have popped up of her getting close to 365 Days star Michele Morrone during Milan Fashion Week.

Members of the famous family traveled to Italy to support Kim Kardashian and her partnership with Dolce & Gabbana, but is it possible Khloé Kardashian was putting in some work as well? Bossip reports she and the actor, who plays Massimo in the 365 Days trilogy of Netflix films, were looking pretty cozy at the runway show, as Michele Morrone had his arm wrapped tightly around her waist. The two apparently continued to hang out at the afterparty as well, with one partygoer tweeting a video that showed them hugging:

Khloé Kardashian & 365 Days star Michele Morrone last night at the Dolce & Gabbana after party. pic.twitter.com/7Pu2UWjwcLSeptember 25, 2022 See more

Is it possible she has finally closed the Tristan Thompson chapter of her life? Of course, the couple still share two children, so there will always be co-parenting and custody arrangements for Khloé Kardashian to work out with him. But even as Season 1 of the Hulu reality show led up to Chicago Bull’s paternity scandal reveal , she was talking about her hopes that they would get married someday. Kardashian also took Thompson back after he kissed Jordyn Woods , Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, so forgive us if we’re a little hesitant to believe it's over for good this time.

However, it’s not like the Good American co-founder hasn’t gotten back out there in the meantime. Following her breakup with Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian was briefly attached to a private equity investor, but they split up around the same time as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship ended.

The Kardashians Season 2 premiere picked up around where Season 1 left off, when we witnessed the family finding out that the NBA player had impregnated another woman. What we didn’t know at the time was that mere days before, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had conceived a second child via surrogate . The episode documented the months leading up to the baby boy’s birth, and the reality star thanked fans in a series of tweets for the support she received after what she called “one of the hardest episodes” she’s had to do. She said:

I love you! I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode. I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself..September 24, 2022 See more

The reality star has been open in the past about how the scrutiny she’s faced on social media has affected her self-esteem, so it's understandable that she was nervous to learn the response to such a revealing episode. She went on to express gratitude for all of the kind words, and she thanked viewers for watching. Now we just have to see whether or not viewers will catch a glimpse of Michele Morrone in future episodes.