Khloé Kardashian Went Sheer, Then Threw On Gold Lips And Gold Nails To Complete The Ensemble

You don’t even have to be a huge fan of The Kardashians to know that the ladies of the ultra-famous Kardashian-Jenner family have a passion for fashion. And, not just the latest fits from designers, either, as they’re prone to popping up in more creative ensembles, like all those times Kim Kardashian decided to wear pantashoes a while back. Obviously, Khloé Kardashian is not to be outdone, and while she sported half a blazer and an apple for a magazine cover recently, she’s now showing off in a sheer look accompanied by gold lips and nails.

What Did Khloé Kardashian’s Sheer Outfit And Gold Lips Look Like?

The members of this very fashionable clan are no strangers to baring their bodies in a number of sheer looks. Kendall Jenner publicly rocked two see-through looks in one week not that long ago, and seeing as how big sis Khloé admitted to loving those styles on social media, it shouldn’t be a surprise that she’s debuted another eye-catching sheer look, which gets a strong assist from gold lips, nails, and, um…other things. Observe:

Well, if nothing else, that sure is a luxe way to skirt the “free the nipple” issue, isn’t it? In case you’re unaware, celebrities have been embracing the naked dress trend for quite a while now, with some famous folk, like Kristen Stewart, choosing to use things like pockets to avoid showing off nipplage . But, you know, gold nipple/areola covers are a solid option, too. They even appear to be totally rounded off, so as to not have them poke through and destroy that sheer gown. I’m kinda surprised that Kim isn’t selling these as a free gift along with her SKIMS nipple bra .

As you can see, this champagne-colored turtleneck dress (which would total cover the mom of two were it not completely see through) is joined by a shimmery sort of half-skirt thing that helps cover the Good American founder’s barely there white thong. While we were already treated to glimpses of her gold accents, the third slide completely shows off all the hardware, with the added addition of some gold, metal lips, which look cool but would make eating or drinking impossible. Such is fashion, I suppose!

Kardashian has been through a rough time lately, with all the drama in her romance with ex-Tristan Thompson and early struggles with the couple’s son, Tatum . That’s not to mention the fact that Khloé seems to have always been the one in the family whose appearance was most closely scrutinized because she’s typically been larger than her sisters, and has been open about being treated differently than her siblings when she weighed more . She’s even had to clap back at critics about her nose job and weight loss, proving that you really can’t win with some people.

More than anything, it’s just good to see that all that criticism hasn’t kept the woman down, and she’s more than proud to show off the body she works hard for with the best of ‘em.