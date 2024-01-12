See How Khloé Kardashian Made Creative Use Of Half A Blazer And An Apple As A Shirt For Wild Magazine Photoshoot

Pretty much the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan has become as popular for their fashion choices as anything, with Kim Kardashian going to wild lengths for certain dresses as Kylie Jenner became the latest family member to drop a fashion line . Khloé Kardashian has proven she can hold her own, too, showing off a sheer look (and maybe more than she intended ) while promoting The Kardashians, and rocking side butt cutouts on a jaunt to Las Vegas. More recently, the mom of two got creative on the cover of tmrw magazine, sporting just half a blazer and using an apple as the other half of her shirt.

Khloé Kardashian looks stunning on the magazine cover that she shared on Instagram , which shows the Hulu reality star adorned in just half of a suit jacket, leaving the other side of her body exposed. Avoiding a “free the nipple” situation, Kardashian holds an apple in front of her chest to serve as the rest of her top. It must be seen to be believed:

The half-blazer look is gorgeous on The Kardashians star. Khloé wore her hair slicked back to show off an enormous pair of cross earrings, and her signature long nails were painted neutral so as to not to distract from the forbidden fruit she holds.

As good as she looks, this is definitely the kind of outfit that only makes sense on magazine covers, because there’s no way Khloé Kardashian could sport such a risque choice on the red carpet or other event. Holding that apple in place would certainly get old after about 30 seconds, I’d imagine. It’s a good thing cover shoots don’t let practicality get in the way of good fashion.

Not surprisingly, the wild tmrw cover garnered a lot of attention for the Good American founder, and Scott Disick got spicy with his reaction to Khloé Kardashian’s tantalizing look, commenting:

🍎 a day keeps the doctor away

Other members of the Kardashian family — and those adjacent to them — also fawned over the apple-and-blazer combo, writing:

Kim Kardashian: GORGEOUS

Malika Haqq: I loooove this 🔥

Kylie Jenner: loooooove

Kimora Lee Simmons: Wow!😍😍🔥🔥🔥❤️

Chris Appleton: 🔥🔥🔥

Khloé Kardashian may have 13 years on Kylie Jenner, but this magazine cover proves that her little sister isn’t the only one who can rock a jacket with no shirt. Jenner went the topless route in a recent campaign for Acne Studios, and I can’t say I’m surprised that this is yet another look that the fashion-forward family seems to have conquered.