Kim Kardashian Rocked Red Leather While Recreating The Famous Drink On Her Rear Photo That Broke The Internet

For so many years now, Kim Kardashian has been serving looks, whether she’s giving wet hair, don’t care ; working out in a barely there bodysuit ; or mystifying us all with gravity-defying outfits . In one particularly Internet-breaking moment back in 2014, the reality star served something else — a cocktail … on her bum. Well, guys, Christmas came a little early this year, because Kardashian decided to throw on some red leather and re-create the look that proved she’s not talentless after all.

As we wait for The Kardashians to hopefully return with Season 6 on the 2025 TV schedule , Kim Kardashian made an amusing nod to the Paper Magazine shoot from a decade past. The budding actress balanced a martini on her butt shelf, proving she’s still got it, as she rocked a revealing dark red leather dress for her annual SKIMS holiday party. See the fun Instagram pics below, particularly the sixth slide:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

The floor-length dress was dangerously low-cut and featured side cutouts, as well as a corset-like detail along the front. It may be cold outside, but Kim Kardashian was red hot as she gave Sydney Sweeney a run for her money in terms of the perfect red dress . Arm-in-arm with her black-clad sister Khloé Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner in all white, Kim was still sporting a boot after breaking her foot earlier in December.

You have to love the Paper Mag shout-out, especially since last month was the 10-year anniversary of when she originally broke the Internet with the spread that included her balancing a drink on her rear.

In case you think the whole “break the Internet” thing is hyperbole, Bustle reports that back in 2014, the magazine’s website traffic measured nearly 1% of all U.S. web browsing activity the day after its winter edition dropped, thanks in large part to Kim Kardashian’s bare-butt cover photo.

Kim Kardashian took aim at her critics back then (doesn’t she always?) as she celebrated the attention garnered by the photoshoot by tweeting :

And they say I didn't have a talent...try balancing a champagne glass on your ass LOL

You’re doing amazing, sweetie. A decade later, Kim Kardashian is still discovering new talents to flaunt to the public, and 2025 should feature quite a bit of the reality star on our screens. In addition to starring in the new Ryan Murphy legal drama All’s Fair, which will be available to stream with a Hulu subscription , could we also see her on the 2025 movie calendar ?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The reality star previously signed on to executive produce and star in two movies — a comedy The 5th Wheel from Paula Pell and Janine Brito and an untitled thriller written by Natalie Krinsky . Hopefully those projects won’t come at the expense of her family’s Hulu show or at the expense of great moments of fashion (and talent!) like the one above.

While we wait for news regarding the next installment(s) of The Kardashians, the first five seasons are available to stream on Hulu.