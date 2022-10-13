I Wonder How Weird It Is For Pete Davidson To Hear About Kim Kardashian Sharing Fireplace Sex Details Months After Their Breakup

Kim Kardashian’s headline-making relationship with Pete Davidson may be a thing of the past, but he’s still in the family’s good graces on The Kardashians, which filmed Season 2 when the couple was still fully on. After the reality star previously made a heartbreaking admission about how much she trusted the comedian , she revealed some more intimate details about her former relationship in the latest episode, “We’re Built For This,” and the whole thing has me wondering how Davidson — who traditionally maintains a pretty low profile — must be feeling about their courtship making headlines all over again.

It’s been two months since Kardashian and Davidson’s highly publicized breakup, which makes it a little bizarre to learn new steamy details about their love life on the currently airing season of the Hulu reality show. But if I feel strange watching the SKIMS founder regale her grandmother with details of their fireplace sexy time, what must the Meet Cute actor be thinking about Kardashian telling grandma MJ the following?

You know what’s so crazy? Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace.’ And so, we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.

Despite Pete Davidson being such a winner with the ladies , the former Saturday Night Live cast member is known to stay pretty private on his own accord, and isn’t even on social media. And as weird as it may be to have your ex-girlfriend’s grandmother hearing that you had sex “in honor” of her, Kim Kardashian just spilled that tea for everyone with a Hulu subscription .

There’s also the chance it goes beyond the TMI regarding their sex life. Pete Davidson was reportedly “torn up” over the split, and possibly has even started removing the tattoos he got for her. I can’t imagine it’s easy to now be reliving the memories of their sweet, hours-long conversations (and more) in front of the fire, reminiscing about the great time the couple had together. Their breakup seemed to be more about being in different places in their lives , rather than a general lack of chemistry or love for each other.

To that point, all mentions of Pete Davidson on The Kardashians are overwhelmingly complimentary, with Kris Jenner gushing over daughter’s happiness in the latest episode, saying:

Pete is amazing. No drama, no stress. He’s just Pete, fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy. She laughs, she’s more confident. Pete brings out the best in her.

I mean, the whole thing just has me wishing those two could have found a way to work it out! Seeing these moments played back does not seem like it would be conducive to Pete Davidson (or Kim Kardashian, for that matter) finding full closure, so maybe the actor is avoiding the episodes altogether. Even if he’s not watching The Kardashians, however, there’s almost no way his friends and family have completely avoided talking to him about it.