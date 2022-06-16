Wait, Was Pete Davidson Lurking Around On The Kardashians More Than We Thought? Fans React To Finale's Post-Credit Reveal

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for The Kardashians Season 1 finale, “Enough is Enough.”

We knew going into The Kardashians that Pete Davidson was not going to appear on the show. The events of the Hulu reality series’ first season took place in the later months of 2021 — around the beginning of the comedian’s relationship with Kim Kardashian . Sure, we got to hear about how their romance blossomed after sharing a magic carpet kiss on SNL , and we saw her mischievous smile as she texted him during filming, but never was Kim’s new love actually on camera. Thanks to a post-credit scene in the season finale, called “Enough is Enough,” however, fans are now wondering if Davidson was actually on set more than we realized.

“Enough is Enough” was mainly focused on Khloé Kardashian’s breakup with Tristan Thompson following the reveal of his paternity scandal. However, after the credits rolled on the final episode of Season 1, Kim Kardashian appeared again, looking off-camera during a confessional and calling for Pete Davidson to come meet Paxy, a member of her crew who had been with her since Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She told her boyfriend that Paxy knew everything about her and had probably even seen her vagina, prompting Davidson to quip:

More than me?

Kim Kardashian responded, "No, not more than you" but that "she’s probably seen it.” While Paxy denied ever having seen the reality star’s vagina, fans were thrown into a frenzy over Pete Davidson’s first “appearance” on The Kardashians. The bleached blonde couple 's banter had Twitter fans “screaming”:

Wait the part at the end with Pete re Kim's vagina. I am SCREAMING #TheKardashiansJune 16, 2022 See more

The former Saturday Night Live cast member may have never shown his face on the reality show, but he was a big topic of conversation. Whether it was Scott Disick recalling how sweet Pete Davidson was to pick him and Kim Kardashian up at the airport with coffees in hand or Kim getting ice cream deliveries from him on her private plane, Davidson was all over The Kardashians’ first season. But how often was he actually there? Some fans thought that post-credit reveal might have deeper implications:

Now I have to go back and rewatch the season knowing Pete was in the background of all those confessionals #TheKardashiansJune 16, 2022 See more

We know he wasn’t lurking around backstage for ALL of the confessionals — mostly because sometimes he was on her phone. It’s still interesting to know that he was present, even if we didn’t see him, much like when he accompanied Kim Kardashian to the Hulu (opens in new tab) premiere but didn’t walk the red carpet . Even though Pete Davidson’s vocal debut was more than we expected to get on the show (and more than we were promised), some fans were still disappointed that he wasn’t featured more prominently:

I was also hoping to see Pete fully :( #TheKardashians hopefully next seasonJune 16, 2022 See more

Other fans were happy with the small cameo, taking note of how Pete Davidson laughed at Kim Kardashian’s joke about being able to see her vagina on the Internet:

Pete's genuine laughing at Kim's joke at the end squeezed my heart a little. What a great season of #TheKardashiansJune 16, 2022 See more