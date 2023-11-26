Kim Kardashian Rocks A Winter Version Of A Sheer Gown, And The View From Behind Is Even More Gorgeous

Kim Kardashian is known for her various business ventures, esteemed position within the reality TV sphere and more at this point in her career. However, the socialite is, of course, widely notorious for pulling off show-stopping fashion moments. An ensemble that she’s been known to sport amid her public appearances is the sheer dress. While many of them have looked great, the most recent instance of her sporting the look really takes the cake. Kardashian sported a winter version of the gown, which, at first glance, is sleek enough. However, the view of the dress from behind is somehow even more gorgeous.

The 43-year-old mother of four recently attended the Baby2Baby Gala, which was held in West Hollywood, according to Parade . For the special occasion, the starlet opted to wear a black dress from Balenciaga, which had a layer of lace roses covering it. The outfit also featured a black bow at its waist, which seems to work well with the ensemble. Scroll on down to see the look for yourself:

Is anyone else getting gothic vibes from this? I mean, seriously, the reality TV star somewhat resembles a version of Morticia Addams here. Regardless of what she was actually going for, she effortlessly pulled off the long-sleeved dress, which she also paired with nude pointed heels. Don’t get me wrong, this is far from the first time the media mogul has worn black. However, this may be her slickest look involving that color to date. Kudos to the designers for working with her to make all of that happen.

As mentioned before, Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the sheer dress, which is frequently worn by a number of A-list celebrities. (Just recently, Alexandra Daddario wore a sheer fit while at the opening of Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday window display.) Kardashian went sheer while in Las Vegas earlier this spring while with her sister, Khloé, as well as some famous friends. Khloé also looked good during the trip – though one could argue that she ended up exposing more than she intended.

Kim Kardashian’s fashion-related posts on social media are practically legendary now. She posts photos of herself in a variety of clothes, though Kardashian is arguably known best for dropping bikini pics. She definitely loves good two-piece ensembles, and she wears them well (and varies them up well). Months ago, she shared photos of herself nightswimming in a gold bikini , and it was giving Beyoncé in Austin Powers in Goldmember vibes. She also gave one more shout out to the summer of the black bikini during a trip to the beach in September.

Amid the sea of swimwear images though, it’s great to see the photo of the sheer dress. It’s almost pretty amazing just how perfectly the star can make any look work. Then again, she’s not considered a fashionista for nothing, I suppose. We’ll see what else she decides to wear as the winter season approaches. Yet I doubt anything will look as great (both from the front and from behind) like this particular ensemble.

Catch Kim and her relatives on The Kardashians, as new episodes are available for Hulu subscribers on Thursdays as part of the 2023 TV schedule.