Kim Kardashian Went Nightswimming In A Gold Bikini And It’s Giving Beyoncé In Goldmember Vibes

If anyone knows how to stay on top of the fashion trends, it’s Kim Kardashian , and she’s certainly capitalized on the hot temps this summer with her swimwear line. Her viral bikini posts have helped SKIMS to become a $4 billion business , and while this has proven to be the year of the black bikini — at least for those not going full Barbiecore — The Kardashians star was giving ‘70s vibes in one of her latest posts. Specifically the reality star seemed to be channeling Beyoncé’s Austin Powers in Goldmember character with her gold bikini.

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a nightswim recently, showing off her tanned and toned body in some skimpy swimwear, and we couldn’t help but feel the Foxxy Cleopatra vibes. Check out her Instagram photos for yourself:

The SKIMS founder seemed to be enjoying herself with a late-night dip, though I can’t help but wonder if her swimwear was the optimal choice for a bike ride. Her long, dark hair fell in beachy waves, as she showed off the results of her beast mode workouts with trainer Senada Greca . Kim Kardashian’s gold bikini was not quite as small as the tortilla chip-sized bikini tops we’ve seen from her before, but quite a bit more revealing than Beyoncé’s Goldmember wardrobe from the 2002 Mike Myers comedy.

It’s really no surprise that Kim Kardashian’s metallic moment feels like a throwback to an earlier decade. Not only did Beyoncé embrace the look in Goldmember, but who can forget Carrie Fisher’s iconic gold bikini in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi?

Whether her inspiration came from Princess Leia, Foxxy Cleopatra or somewhere else entirely, Kim Kardashian’s golden swimwear is a stunning pivot from the other trends we’ve seen her advertise this summer. The reality star has been all about the itty-bitty, teeny-weeny black bikini , even if her faux leather ads drew some brutal opinions from her followers. Otherwise, her social media posts have been nearly flawless, which she seemed fully aware of in a recent photo that showed her rising from the water like a two-piece-clad phoenix .

She and other members of the Kardashian family tree have also embraced the pink craze inspired by Barbie’s release in theaters. In addition to Kim and Khloé Kardashian each introducing Barbiecore-hued options to their SKIMS and Good American clothing lines, Kim even allowed her oldest daughter North West to serve up some pink pasta before they took in a viewing.