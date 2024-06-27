Kim Kardashian Seemingly Tried To Channel Marilyn Monroe Again In Latest Photo Shoot, And The Commenters Are Here For It

Kim Kardashian has done it again. She’s pulled off another look that is completely stunning, and this time, she’s seemingly channeling Marilyn Monroe. The last time she went for a literal Monroe-esque outfit, it ended in a lot of controversy. However, this time, her photo shoot that features her looking a lot like the iconic actress is getting lots of love.

Taking to Instagram to show off her latest outfit, which was styled by creative director Soki Mak, Kim K. posted a slideshow of photos that featured her wearing cheetah-print lingerie, and her hair was short, blonde and cut in a shoulder-length bob. The pose is giving Marilyn Monroe, and overall the fit is sexy and gorgeous, take a look:

You likely know that Kardashian gets online hate frequently, and when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala in 2022 she was met with great criticism. People were wondering if she damaged Monroe’s garment and many had thoughts about Kim K’s weight loss to fit into it.

Thankfully, her latest ensemble that’s giving Marilyn has not received that kind of backlash. In fact, folks are loving it. For example, one fan noted how beautiful the reality star looked while also calling out the Monroe energy of the photo shoot:

Monroe Style elegance & sexy -nicoleburggraf7

Model Winnie Harlow was also here for the photo shoot, and noted that it reminded her of the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes star.

So.. you’re telling me this isn’t Marilyn Monroe? 😍 -winnieharlow

Many others, including La La Anthony, commented about their love for Kim Kardashians’ cheetah outfit. Their comments were so sweet and complimentary, here’s a small sampling of them:

W😍😍😍W -lala

So gorgeous 🔥 -senada.greca

Insane 😍 -ash_kholm

OBSESSED ❤️🔥 -amandaeliselee

Over the last year, the reality star really has been throwing outfit after outfit that really gets people talking, not that that’s unusual. However, these looks have been particularly noteworthy!

For example, her Met Gala getup this year featured a sweater that people called “dumb,” and shoes that seemed to defy gravity. There were people who loved the fashion moment and many who didn't. I think I fall in the camp of loving it, especially the metal dress!

Then, she followed that up with a magazine cover that featured her in another sweater as well as some seriously avante-guard ensembles.

Whether you like Kim Kardashian’s style or not, there’s no denying how inventive it is. Plus, it’s always fun to see her range through outfits that go from channeling Old Hollywood to others that give off sci-fi vibes. All-in-all, she’s a fashion icon, and her latest Marilyn Monroe-like look proves that.