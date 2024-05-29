Kim Kardashian Got Roasted For Sheer Dress And Sweater At The Met Gala. Now She's Back In The Same Style For Her Latest Cover

Kim Kardashian may have taken some heat for her Met Gala look this year, however, she’s seemingly embracing the unconventional style. This is because, after she rocked a sheer dress and a sweater to one of fashion’s biggest nights, she wore a dress on the cover of Vogue China that was also sheer and featured a black off-the-shoulder top.

While Kim Kardashian is no stranger to online hate , her Met Gala look got seriously dragged as people called her sweater “dumb,” among other things. However, it seems like she decided to double down on the look, as you can see in the second slide of Vogue China’s Instagram post about the cover shoot:

A post shared by VOGUE CHINA (@voguechina) A photo posted by on

With Vogue China's fashion director and stylist Vivienen Sun, Kardashian rocked a myriad of avante-garde looks that played on her love for unconventional and experimental fashion. For this outfit in particular her hair was red, and the dress featured a totally sheer skirt that went from translucent white to black, a matching ivory corset, and a black off-the-shoulder top. And I can’t help but notice that it’s kind of giving the same energy as her Met Gala look…

Kim K. explained in a video for Vogue that her Met Gala look, which was a custom John Galliano Margiela couture gown, was inspired by the idea of running home after a night out and grabbing your boyfriend's sweater.





We don’t know the inspiration for her latest look which featured an off-the-shoulder casual top. However, there’s no question that it takes me back to her Met Gala moment and it reminded me of her daring style.

Kim Kardashian gives wild fashion advice , and she rocks some crazy looks – like pants with built-in shoes – however, it works for her so well. She’s obviously not afraid to try something new, and even if it backfires, she’ll wear the look with confidence.

Obviously, I don’t know if her latest look was a call back to this year’s Met Gala. However, it’s hard not to wonder if she’s intentionally fully committing to this style that involves sheer luxury dresses and sweaters. We know Kim K. loves a sheer moment , and she’ll make it work any time of year, now the question becomes, will we be seeing more cropped sweaters from her?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Maybe she this was intentional, or maybe, this is simply a style that Kardashian loves and wants to wear more. Either way, I’m here for this latest black and sheer moment, and as always, I admire how daring the reality star is when it comes to fashion.