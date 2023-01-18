Kim Kardashian Seemingly Took The High Road After Kylie Jenner Refused To Shout Out SKIMS

Even if you never watched Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and still haven’t checked out the famous family’s newer show, The Kardashians, with your Hulu subscription , you probably know that the Kardashian/Jenner clan doesn’t always get along completely perfectly. Though the siblings aren’t exactly known for having epic knock down, drag out fights, they do get into the occasional (and usually light-hearted) tiff. Exactly such a thing happened just yesterday, when Kim Kardashian requested that her sister, Kylie, tag her SKIMS brand in a social media post and the younger sibling responded with some sass. Well, it appears that the mom of four took the high road afterwards by shouting out Jenner’s own products.

How Did Kim Kardashian Promote Kylie Jenner’s Products After She Refused To Do The Same For SKIMS?

The Kardashian and Jenner families are a powerful and influential lot, especially when it comes to social media. Sure, sometimes they might share a video of their dogs that upsets PETA , or get called out for a weird supposed Photoshop fail , but, for the most part it’s all supportive family posts, booty-baring bikini shots, and sexy promos for their many businesses. This is why, when Jenner posted an Instagram image of herself in a SKIMS bodysuit without tagging the company , her big sis requested that she do so.

But, even though the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s immediate response wasn’t in the affirmative, Kanye West’s ex-wife (who’s willing to marry a fourth time at some point) showed her sibling how it’s done a few hours later by promoting her blush on Instagram in a very nice post:

Ahhhh. See, how easy that was, Kylie? And, to be extra sweet, Kardashian didn’t just throw up a photo of the new products while tagging the brand and her sister, but added a comment at the bottom to encourage folks to buy, with an enthusiastic, all caps, “OMG MY FAVORITE CREAM BLUSH.” What could be easier, right?

It’s difficult nowadays to get a brand off of the ground without being savvy about social media, and as mentioned before, the businesswomen of this family are nothing if not incredibly good at using Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and other forms of social media to make sure that everyone knows when they have a new brand or product on the way. This is how you end up with one extended family where both the KKW Beauty creator and the young mom to Stormi and Wolf are now both billionaires .

Speaking of KKW…That famed brand that helped Kardashian nab her billionaire status was officially rebranded as SKKN by Kim a while back, and the fashionable mogul also promoted her own wares after touting her little sister’s line:

Who knows if these posts had been scheduled before the sisters had their playful run in on social media or not, but, either way, big sis has definitely shown little sis how it’s done.