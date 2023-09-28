Kim And Khloé’s Viral Beer Moment On The Kardashians Is Giving Me Kendall Jenner Cucumber Flashbacks

Spoiler alert! This story discusses The Kardashians Season 4 premiere “You’re a Witch and I Hate You.”

We all know the obvious ways that the Kardashian-Jenner family members differ from many of their fans, with their luxe lifestyle of private jets, VIP concerts and offers to be on Yellowstone . Sometimes, however, they give us more subtle reminders that we are not having the same experience in this world, and viewers of The Kardashians Season 4 premiere got one of those when Kim Kardashian and sister Khloé made a strange admission regarding beer that is giving me flashbacks of Kendall Jenner’s Cucumbergate phenomenon .

Kim Kardashian and her sisters took a trip to Cabo (sans Kourtney) in the first episode of Season 4, “You’re a Witch and I Hate You,” which is available to stream with a Hulu subscription . As they departed their private plane for the mansion they were staying at, Kendall and Kylie Jenner offered their older sisters a beer, which led to a baffling revelation. Khloé Kardashian told them:

I've never had a regular beer.

Kim Kardashian also admitted that she’d never tried beer before, much to the Jenner sisters’ shock, and she apprehensively took a sip of Corona before giving her stamp of approval:

I don't think I would like it. Oh! It's kinda sweet.

Yes, one of the most popular types of alcohol is, in fact, not as heinous as Kim Kardashian seems to have made it out in her head. Maybe I’m wrong, but isn’t beer often the first alcoholic beverage a person has? It’s less fancy than wine and lower alcohol content than liquor — so are we to assume the Kardashian sisters skipped the suds and went straight for the bubbly?

It was one of those situations that slap you in the face with the realization that the reality family lives completely different lives than the rest of us, just like when Kendall Jenner proved unable to slice a cucumber in a Season 1 episode of The Kardashians.

The older of the Jenner sisters awkwardly held a knife and nearly cut herself, as she refused to let her mother’s chef help her prepare a snack. Kendall was trolled mercilessly on social media, and ended up paying homage to her viral moment with a Cucumbergate-themed Halloween costume .

The viral beer moment also felt very much like the time Kylie Jenner and her mom Kris Jenner got giddy over doing “normal” things like shopping for their own groceries, pumping their own gas and taking Kylie’s luxury vehicle through a carwash.

At least Kendall and Kylie know what beer tastes like, however, as the youngest KarJenner sister proclaimed on the most recent episode that beer is “the best thing ever.” Khloé Kardashian went on to clarify her statement on “regular beer,” explaining that she had once sampled a Red Stripe in Jamaica. She said:

I have had a beer, only in Jamaica, a Red Stripe, and I loved it. I've never had a Corona or I guess an American beer, I don't know. Is Corona American?