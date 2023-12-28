Kourtney Kardashian Admits Why She Wore That Big Coat To The Family Christmas Party, And It's Totally Relatable

Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to a baby boy, her first with husband Travis Barker, back in the fall. This is Kardashian’s fourth child, as she shares three children with former partner Scott Disick. Now, with the arrival of her son, she is in full mommy mode. The reality star has been sharing her journey on social media, and posting relatable content for all the new moms out there. In her recent post, she showcased her family Christmas party look which included a big fur coat, and had a pretty functional reasoning behind her fashion choice.

Nothing says winter like a big cozy coat to bundle up in, but that’s not the whole reason why Kourtney Kardashian went with the look on Christmas. The Poosh mogul revealed that due to nursing and body changes from her pregnancy, her typical fashion choices didn’t fit quite right. The coat was a stylish way to still be well-dressed and comfortable through these changes. You can see her Instagram post with the confessional caption below.

This is probably relatable for other moms out there who are trying to accommodate their fashion ensembles to their postpartum bodies. Wearing a nice big coat is a great tip for anyone struggling with something similar, or just adjusting to any body changes outside of pregnancy. I think she looks incredible, and it’s perfect for the holiday occasion. Who doesn’t want to be warm and snuggly around the holidays?

Kardashian found a way to make the big coat incredibly chic and stylish. Her body suit and nylon tights underneath add a bit of sexiness while also looking very comfortable. She also glammed up the look with a gorgeous pair of sparkly pointed toe heels and plenty of jewelry. Her updo was understated, and the classic Kardashian ponytail let the coat be the star of the show. I love the look, and her reasoning behind it highlights that the entrepreneur has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.

While Kourtney Kardashian may have opted for something practical when picking her Christmas wardrobe, her sisters went a different route. The other members of the Kardashian clan wore ball gowns for the family party, and kept them on to go sledding on fake snow that they had carted in. Kourtney’s coat was probably much more comfortable to sled in, even if the snow was fake. The budget for their holiday celebration was as impractical as their outfits. Estimates for Kardashian Christmas spending ranges anywhere from thousands to millions. While many can relate to wanting a comfortable coat to wear on Christmas, the relatability probably stops there.

