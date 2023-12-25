The Kardashians Had Fake Snow Carted In To Go Sledding In Ball Gowns For Christmas, Because Of Course They Did

Last year, the Kardashians went all out at their Christmas party, with Kim posing with her pal Paris Hilton and having massive Christmas trees take up their houses. This year, the Kardashian clan reunited with Hilton to have yet another unforgettable holiday together. This time, the Kardashian-Jenner family opted to dash through fake snow going sledding in their ball gowns because, why not?

It may not snow in California, but of course, that’s not going to stop the Kardashian-Jenner family from having a snowy-white Christmas at Kim’s house. The 43-year-old socialite posted on her Instagram stories what her festive backyard looks like now with all of their kids waiting for their turn to sled down some fake snow. Take a look at the blankets of faux snow down below:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian)

Without knowledge that the Kardashian-Jenner clan are California residents, you’d never know that what you see in this photo is fake snow. It’s so sweet that the adults are willing to give their kids a White Christmas you’d normally see in a Charlie Brown special or the best Christmas movies of all time . The holiday season is clearly an important time for the family, as evidenced by the thousands of dollars a Kardashian Christmas costs in trees and decorations. So why not fight Mother Nature and pitch for some snow to end the year with? Watching those kids wait patiently for their sled rides makes me wish I was right behind them.

Just because the Kardashian Christmas party may be kid-themed this year doesn’t mean the adults can’t join in looking glam and fabulous. This next photo shows Kim and her buddy Paris Hilton sledding down that ordered snow hill seemingly laughing all the way.

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian)

From the looks of it, Kim Kardashian looks like she’s having the time of her life with her bestie riding that sled. In her classy-fashioned nature, the American Horror Story actress was seen in that sled wearing a metallic blue, off-the-shoulder gown. This is how you know the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t really fighting the cold wearing an outfit like that. It looks like the two socialites had so much fun doing a carefree activity like a fun sled ride. This makes me wish all warm-climate areas had a snow park so we all could participate in the snowy fun.

The reality TV show family really decided to invest in giving Kim Kardashian’s residence the Christmas look we all wish we had. The property had several snow-covered Christmas trees lined up as well as a huge gingerbread house with the names of each Kardashian lined up on the roof. Look at the cutely constructed house below:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian)

It's important to know the Kardashian-Jenner family didn’t put together this lavish and fun Christmas party all on their own. Coca-Cola helped sponsor the event with the branding name making an appearance all over. You can see for yourself the glass bottles of the beverage giant being featured as guests with the label “Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party 2023” below:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian)

Also featured at the Kardashian Christmas bash were A-list celebrities like Nicky Hilton and David Geffen. There was even a special performance of Babyface singing holiday tunes to make you sing along like “It Came Upon a Midnight Clearing,” “The Christmas Song,” and “Silent Night.” As Kim Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner, and the rest of the party guests sang with the R&B singer, it looked like everyone had a fun-filled night.