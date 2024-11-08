Kourtney Kardashian's Disneyland Celebration For Rocky's First Birthday Was Cute, But Fans Are Split Over Kris Jenner's 'Extra AF' Gift Involving Sylvester Stallone

I think it’s safe to say that most of us in this world will never have a birthday party as extravagant as the children in the Kardashian-Jenner family . The balloon budget alone probably rivals some weddings, and even if that viral birthday cake doesn’t cost $7,000 , I’m willing to bet those kids have never even been near a pastry from the supermarket bakery. Kourtney Kardashian continued the tradition of going over the top with a cute Disneyland celebration for her and Travis Barker’s son Rocky’s 1st birthday, but it's Kris Jenner who has everybody talking about her “extra AF” gift involving Sylvester Stallone.

Kourtney Kardashian and the Blink 182 drummer have made no secret of their love for Disneyland; it was even the theme for their baby shower. However, those who watch The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription ) may remember that both the mom-to-be and Travis Barker got COVID and were unable to celebrate with the rest of their friends and family. This time around, though, they did, and even better — they got to do it with little Rocky XIII, as Kourtney showed on Instagram :

Fans were wishing Rocky happy birthday and marveling at how a year has already passed since the youngest member of the Kar-Jenner clan came into the world. The tone, however, was a bit different regarding Kris Jenner’s gift to the youngster. In a nod to Rocky XIII Barker’s name, the matriarch enlisted the help of another famous Rocky — Sylvester Stallone — to craft a memorable keepsake. The action star wrote a letter that Travis Barker showed on his Instagram Stories that read (via E! ):

Dear Rocky, My name is ‘Rocky’ too. Your name is very special and is identified with wonderful things. Life has many challenges you will face — you will need to show dedication and determination! You must never give up on your dreams, never! Now most importantly, you must always value family, friendship and loyalty over fame and fortune! Keep punching, Sly ‘Rocky’ Stallone

Travis Barker clearly loved the “special” gift from his mother-in-law, and it really was a thoughtful gesture, since the movie Rocky was definitely part of the inspiration for the moniker (which Barker even said, back when his daughter Alabama roasted him for the “bad” name choice ).

Some fans seemed to appreciate the letter, but many others were confused by it, wondering if Rocky Barker would even care about the Oscar-winning film or its star. Comments on Reddit included:

This. Its cute but extra AF. – prettymisslux

– prettymisslux this is gonna be so cool when he learns 1. how to read 2. who Sylvester Stallone is – 00_tears

– 00_tears Lol this family is so weird. This comes off as “look at what my money gives me access to” bc why the hell does a baby need a letter from rocky 💀 – littlemissdreamgirl

– littlemissdreamgirl It's pretty funny how the Kardashians can make other celebs into party clowns tbh by throwing cash at them. I don't think I've seen anyone else do this so much 😂 – kidd_911

– kidd_911 I feel like this is inappropriate for a baby! – Jenna7979

In my opinion, the fact that it will be years before Rocky XIII understands the significance of the letter from Sylvester Stallone makes no difference. This is such a grandparent move to get a gift that serves as an heirloom and has personalized meaning. Would we expect anything less from Kris Jenner?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have chosen to keep their son’s face off of social media for the first year of his life, so we’ll have to see if that continues when The Kardashians returns to Hulu. The reality show has been renewed for 20 more episodes, but no premiere date has been announced for a new season. We’ll certainly be keeping an eye on the 2025 TV schedule .