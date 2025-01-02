Halle Bailey Rocked A Long Black Dress For New Year’s Eve, But I Still Can’t Figure Out How It Stayed On

The biggest names in celebrity fashion are always pushing the envelope and trying out new looks that we may have never seen before. The year that just ended provided plenty of that, with Emily Blunt going futuristic with floating shoulders and Sydney Sweeney confounding us all with a black lace floral number . As these stars prepare to delight us with their offerings on the 2025 movie calendar , they’re also upping the ante off-screen, as proven by Halle Bailey. As she showed off her stunning silhouette for New Year’s Eve, I can’t quite figure out how the dress stayed on.

You can’t go wrong with classic black, and Halle Bailey was the very definition of elegance in the long gown she chose to ring in the new year with. The dress looked like it was poured onto her body, as the dark velvet draped in an asymmetrical halter top, which you can see in the images that she shared on Instagram :

The dress is secured at Halle Bailey’s neck, but with nothing on her back to keep things in place — and very little on the front — I have to wonder if she was at risk of a wardrobe malfunction.

Obviously, tape had to be involved to ensure the dress, particularly the left side, stayed where it was supposed to, but with the way the fabric flows, you certainly can’t tell. I’m sure The Color Purple star was well-secured in the dress, but let’s just say I’d still be afraid to leave the house in it. And you can forget jumping or dancing or making any big movements when watching the ball drop.

Hopefully the actress didn’t find herself too restricted in her New Year’s Eve revelry. Halle Bailey paired the dress with several gold bracelets and dangle earrings, with her hair in her signature dreadlocks.

This dress is somewhat reminiscent of one Jennifer Lopez rocked a year ago in celebration of the release of This Is Me… Now (wow, hard to believe that was just last January, with the year JLo had ). The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer’s little black dress also had a fluidity to it that was most assuredly held in place with plenty of tape.

Kim Kardashian has proven that she’s one to watch when it comes to hard-to-define dresses, as she’s been known to rock a thirst trap dress barely held together by tinsel and another gravity-defying look in a barely there top.

Halle Bailey may not always sport mysterious items like her black dress above, but she is always killing it with her looks nonetheless, and 2024 saw some big swimwear moments for the fashionista. In October she sported Halle Berry’s iconic James Bond orange bikini for Halloween, and she totally ate while covering Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” in a black swimsuit.

She definitely started the new year off strong in the fashion department, and I can’t wait to see what looks await us in 2025.