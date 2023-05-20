No Big Deal, Just Kourtney Kardashian Looking Like A Proud Wife As She Watches Travis Barker Perform With Blink-182

Kourtney Kardashian has continuously shown her love for her husband Travis Barker. The pair have never been shy about PDA, and they constantly are supporting each other’s creative endeavors. Barker’s recent performance with his band Blink-182 was no exception, as Kardashian shared photos from the concert where she looked proud of her husband’s epic performance.

Blink-182 performed at Madison Square Garden this week, which is a major accomplishment for any musician. The venue is iconic, and it is seen as a milestone for performers. Barker, who is the drummer of the band, was accompanied by his wife, who could not be happier to be able to support her husband. Kardashian shared a variety of photos from the performance, where she looked on adoringly. You can see moments from her Instagram Story below.

(Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Story)

Kardashian also shared a photo of her husband from behind, rocking out on the drums at the historic venue. She seemingly had a great view of her hubby during the concert, and I’m sure she couldn’t have been more excited to be there for him.

(Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram Story )

Blink-182 is currently on a world tour for the first time in 10 years. The band recently played Coachella, and headlined the second weekend after Frank Ocean dropped out of the festival, and it was a true return to form for the band. Many fans have credited Kardashian for the tour, as she helped Barker overcome his flight anxiety, making the tour possible. Based on the photos, it looks like Kardashian is along for the ride, acting as a major support system for the drummer. Overcoming fears is a massive feat, and clearly, Barker is willing to do so for his fans.

This relationship is also a two-way street. While the reality star has been a cheerleader for Barker and his music career, the rock star has been incredibly supportive of Kardashian’s lifestyle brand, Poosh. He has also made countless appearances on her family’s Hulu reality series, The Kardashians where he has praised her entrepreneurial ventures, and both of them have cataloged their relationship. The pair were pals for years before they became more than friends in early 2021. They got engaged after less than a year of dating, and they officially tied the knot in a lavish Italian ceremony in 2022. A couple who supports each other stays together, so I think "Kravis" is in it for the long haul.

You can keep up with the Kourtney and Travis romance on their new reality series 'Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis which is streaming now with a Hulu subscription. Both of these lovebirds will also appear on the latest season of The Kardashians which premieres on Hulu on May 25th. For more information on other series hitting streaming in the near future, make sure to consult our 2023 TV schedule.