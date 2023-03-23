Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Post-Breakup Lives Are Like Night And Day, Say Insiders

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been on the outs in recent months, and this time it seems the break-up is sticking. While the couple have split before, insiders recently revealed one of the “big issues” that ultimately led to a break-up for the couple. Mostly? Their lifestyles are simply day and night.

An insider spoke out to note that Jenner is busy “doing her own thing” these days, but that she and Travis Scott are still co-parenting the two children they share together, Stormi and the recently renamed Aire. We saw evidence of this when The Kardashians star posted footage from Stormi’s birthday party earlier this year, and it featured a reworked version of the Astroworld entrance . The two are working together so their kids lives go off without a hitch, but an insider told ET their lifestyles just do not go hand in hand.

With two kids, Kylie doesn't go out too much. Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends. The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent.

Seemingly, Kylie Jenner’s grinding out during the day, whether she’s maintaining a public profile at fashion shows and other events, working on business ventures including her new stage in Glow Beverages, Inc., or simply keeping things interesting on social media in order to remain one of the most popular personalities on platforms like Instagram. (She currently is in fifth place, following her recent feud with Selena Gomez .)

Meanwhile, Travis Scott’s been out late performing or being seen at various clubs. In fact, earlier this month the dad of two was wanted by police for questioning after a late night incident in New York. Scott was alleged to have punched someone in the face at Nebula NY at around 3 a.m., and some equipment was also reported to have been destroyed during the altercation. A few days later he was also out late, performing at Rolling Loud.

If reports are true, it's a mismatch for the life Kylie Jenner is leading, and it sounds as if The Kardashian star is fine with things being this way right now, with another source noting she's doing "her own thing" but wants to "keep things cordial" with Scott along with focusing on her family and friends.

Kylie is solely focused on her kids and work right now. She's also spending as much time as she can with her family and friends. She's trying to stay positive.

Interestingly, Hulu subscribers probably already know the new season of The Kardashians has been filmed and has been teased in recent months, so here’s hoping it will get into more of the whys behind Kyle and Travis’ big split and how the couple is moving forward. Better to hear it from the horse’s mouth than a behind-the-scenes insider, though given the lifestyles the two have been living, it seems like these comments probably check out.