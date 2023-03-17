Kylie Jenner's Kid Might Have A New Name, But It Ain't Legal Yet

It’s been quite a year since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child with rapper Travis Scott. After first announcing the baby boy’s name as Wolf, she soon backtracked on that, revealing they were changing it . So much speculation went into what their son’s name was , with the reality star revealing just before his first birthday that his new moniker was Aire Webster . Even now, however, the saga is not officially over, because it turns out the on-off couple is just now filing the paperwork to make the name change legal.

TMZ reports that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have submitted the documents to change their son’s name to Aire Webster. Both parents have reportedly signed off on the papers, which are now making their way through the court system. According to the filing:

[Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott] regret the initial name choice of Wolf Jacques Webster. Now that Petitioners have had the chance to spend time with their baby, they believe the name Aire Webster is a better fit.

Kim Kardashian ’s little sister has maintained that “Wolf” just wasn’t a good fit for her baby boy, and maybe nobody was happier about that than Wolfgang Van Halen , who didn’t hold back his enthusiasm over the name change. Aire reportedly means “Lion of God,” and while it’s unknown what all went into that choice, it’s also interesting to note that the middle name “Jacques” was removed in the court filing, as that was a tribute to Travis Scott , whose birth name is Jacques Webster.

Kylie Jenner had previously used the fact that they had not legally changed their son’s name as the reason why she hadn’t revealed it yet. She said she didn’t want to announce a new name, just to have the couple decide to change it again. That made sense, but one does have to wonder what prompted her in January to decide to start posting photos of her son's face and reveal he was named Aire, despite the legal paperwork not being filed yet.

With the announcement coming just weeks ahead of the baby’s first birthday, maybe that spurred her to action, or perhaps it was the fact that she and Travis Scott split up again? Fans began to speculate that the on-off couple was off again, when the youngest of the Kar-Jenner siblings posted several photos from an Aspen getaway without her beau. In recent weeks, Kylie Jenner has turned up the thirst posts and seems to be celebrating a bikini winter.

Whether or not the breakup played into her decision to announce Aire's name, the makeup mogul didn’t make us wait until The Kardashians Season 3 premiered on Hulu to make her big reveal, as she’d teased at the end of Season 2 .