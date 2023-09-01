Kylie Jenner Went Topless For A New Campaign, And Looks Like Khloé Kardashian Has Some Major Denim Competition

It looks like Khloé Kardashian has some serious competition, because her sister Kylie Jenner is killing it in the world of denim. While the older Kardashian has had Good American since 2016 , her sibling is getting into the denim game, and she just posed topless for it.

In a campaign for Acne Studios, Kylie Jenner posed topless in oversized jeans and a baggy denim jacket. Her hair was slicked and tucked into the collar of the coat and her makeup was neutral glam. Like the clothes, her chest and stomach are covered in what looks like grease, but is actually body paint. She honestly looks amazing, and this look is both chic and effortless, check it out:

Acne Studios is based in Stockholm, and the fashion house is regarded as “a well-respected creator of ready-to-wear, magazines, furniture, books and exhibitions,” according to their site. Jenner is the face of their FW23 denim collection, and according to another Instagram post from the campaign, her look was built to reflect the season's denim washes.

Kylie Jenner isn’t the first, and likely won’t be the last, of the Kardashians to get into the denim game. Earlier this year her sister Kendall Jenner made us wonder if the plumber's crack was the new underboob in a campaign where she was also rocking low-rise baggy jeans. Plus, Khloé Kardashian has been in the denim business for a long time now.

Khloé Kardashian and Good American have been in the size-inclusive denim business since 2016. Back in 2022, she also posed topless in baggy jeans for her company, and she looked fabulous. Over the years, Kardashian has been trolled over her weight , and she did something about it with her denim brand. Her actions spoke loudly when her company had an order, but they only wanted sizes 0 through 8. However, Good American prides itself on its size inclusivity. So, the reality star’s brand said they could either take the “full size range” or nothing.

The denim from Acne Studios that Jenner is wearing are unisex and they run large for women. They come in sizes that range in waist from 24 to 34 and they come in two lengths, 30 and 32. So, they aren’t as size-inclusive as True American, however, they’ve been made for anyone to wear, and they’re intentionally oversized.

While both sisters are now in the denim game, it’s unclear how long Jenner’s partnership with Acne Studios will last, because it’s possible she’s just the face of this singular campaign. However, Kardashian and Good American will always be linked because she co-founded the company. Although, this is presenting some fun sisterly competition as both women rocked some amazing jeans for their respective campaigns.