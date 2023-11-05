Kim Kardashian Proves Barbiecore Ain't Over Yet In Gorgeous Fuschia Frock At LA Event

Barbiecore has been a big trend in celebrity fashion this year, as Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney and many others helped to make pink the color of 2023 . Everybody seemed to be inspired by Margot Robbie’s portrayal of the classic doll in Barbie, filling their closets with pink pieces, and there wasn’t a red carpet in sight that didn’t feature at least one famous face sporting the hue. But in case you thought the pink obsession was just a summer fling, Kim Kardashian just proved that Barbiecore is still alive and well, as she donned a stunning fuschia gown for a star-studded event in Los Angeles.

Kim Kardashian was definitely turning heads with her hot pink number at the LACMA Art + Film gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art this weekend. The event was attended by other fashion icons including Salma Hayek, Heidi Klum and Jennifer Lopez, but nobody brought the Barbiecore like the Hulu reality star. Check out her look for yourself:

(Image credit: Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for LACMA/Getty Images)

The floor-length strapless dress was form-fitting and featured a long train that seemed to go on for days. To complement the bright pink, she added long black gloves and a diamond necklace, wearing her hair in a tight ponytail.

(Image credit: Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian has proven to be quite the fan of Barbiecore this year. She and sister Khloé fully understood the assignment when they treated the youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner family tree to an outing at the World of Barbie this summer, wearing pink thigh-high boots over their bodysuits . Khloé Kardashian sported a matching pink bodysuit, while Kim again paired the pink with basic black.

They didn’t stop with just their personal fashion, though. The Kardashians sisters also added pink as a color option for the SKIMS and Good American products offered on their clothing lines’ websites. Kim Kardashian has even gotten her whole family in on the fun, showing off the pink pasta that her daughter North West created , as the family took in a viewing of the celebrated Greta Gerwig film.

We haven’t been seeing the Barbiecore ensembles quite as much as we did a few months ago, when the whole world seemed awash in pink for Barbie’s premiere. However, Jennifer Lopez donned a gorgeous floral dress for an October event, boasting some obsession-worthy pink accessories , and a month before that, Sydney Sweeney went full ‘80s Prom Barbie for her 26th birthday party in a poofy pink prom dress.