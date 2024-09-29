No Big Deal, Just Kylie Jenner Talking About An Unexpected Use For Nipple Cream: ‘It’s Like The Best Secret’

Kylie Jenner is one of the most influential celebrities on Instagram , with nearly 400 million followers pausing their scrolls to take in every bikini pic and makeup tip. The mom of two is using her popularity for the betterment of us all, as she just shared “the best secret” while getting ready to see sister Kendall walk the runway for Paris Fashion Week. The youngest sibling on the Kardashian-Jenner family tree just revealed an unexpected use for nipple cream, and I have to say this is pretty brilliant.

Fans are used to seeing Kim Kardashian’s little sister jet-setting around the world, spending ridiculous amounts of money on luxurious suites and slaying the hottest fashion trends like the wet and sheer looks . But as her followers watched her get ready for the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2025 show on Day 1 of her Parisian vacay, they may not have been prepared for Kylie Jenner to whip out the nipple cream. Of course she did not proceed to get all X-rated on Instagram , but rather she revealed a pretty genius life hack, saying:

Nipple cream for your lips. It’s like the best secret.

OK, this makes a whole lot of sense. For one thing, when it comes to the lips, I’m certain that if there’s a secret or hack to be had, Kylie Jenner is the keeper of that secret. The Kardashians star has ridden the success of her lip kits to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, even declaring billionaire status at one point. Celebrity often doesn’t equal expertise when it comes to the products they’re peddling, but Kylie and lip care? I’m on board.

That brings me to the second thing, because I can totally see how nipple cream would be effective in locking in moisture on your lips. Nipple cream protects and conditions sensitive skin, and while, sure, it’s probably most commonly used to help nursing mothers, lips require the same care to avoid chapping.

So is it safe to dab Lanolin Nipple Cream onto your mouth? Yes! Kylie Jenner’s preferred brand even lists “lip balm” as one of its alternate uses (which, technically makes it not a secret, but I’m sure the company doesn’t mind Jenner helping to spread the word). The product description on the Lansinoh website reads:

Our nipple cream for breastfeeding is also used in many other ways and can comfort sensitive skin, nappy rash, itchy stretch marks, dry skin patches and can be used as a naturally moisturising lip balm.

Well, well, well. Nipple cream for the win! I had no idea this product could help in so many different uncomfortable skin situations. This isn’t the first time Kylie Jenner has shared her wisdom with the world. She recently talked about donning a ballcap to hang out with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet in public without being noticed and explained how Leonardo DiCaprio was doing it wrong .

Kylie Jenner certainly seems to have some good tips to dole out, so as we wait for her next gem of wisdom, I just might be picking up some nipple cream to try when the cold, dry winter starts to affect my lips. People can also catch Kylie on her family’s reality show, with all five seasons available to stream with a Hulu subscription .