Is Plumber's Crack The New Underboob? Kendall Jenner Seems To Want To Prove It In New Ad Campaign

There’s no question, the Kardashians have a passion for fashion, and they aren’t afraid to make bold choices and become trendsetters. However, with Kendall Jenner’s latest style choice, I find myself wondering: Is a plumber’s crack the new underboob? Is this fashion? Are we doing this now? While on the flip side, I also find myself lowkey admiring the model’s confidence to rock this choice. Overall, I’m confused about the decision to incorporate butt cleavage in this shoot, but no matter how I feel we can all agree that it’s objectively a bold statement.

For context, Kendall Jenner is collaborating with FWRD (opens in new tab), an e-commerce brand that sells items from an “elusive roster of designers,” as their site says. Kendall Jenner has been working with the company for a few seasons. This spring she curated an edit of designer pieces for the brand, and did a photoshoot to go along with it. Part of that shoot with Yulia Gorbachenko involved The Kardashians star wearing a pair of seemingly low-rise jeans and no top, hence the plumber’s crack. You can check the look, which Gorbachenko posted on his Instagram , out for yourself here:

As you can see, the visible crack is a bit surprising. The angsty photos show Jenner hunched over, holding her chest, but exposing some underboob. The other photos show her moving her arms, and turning around, however, the one thing that stays constant is the crack. While I’d be lying if I said I loved this look, I have to respect the confidence the reality star has in the shoot.

Considering the Kardashian family's track record of wild fashion choices, upon reflection I’m not all that shocked Jenner confidently rocked some butt cleavage. For example, Jenner’s older sister Kim Kardashian sells a micro-bikini at SKIMS, and people have used tortilla chips to demonstrate just how tiny it is. She has also made waves with her swim gloves and various other left-field fashion choices, and that's just Kim. This family is a posse of trendsetters. Year after year their fashion is looked at and praised, and many of the Kardashian siblings (including Kendall Jenner) found themselves among the 20 most fashionable celebrities of 2022 .

We've gone through a lot of surprising, and stunning fashion trends as of late. From Florence Pugh freeing the nipple with her bright pink sheer Valentino gown to Hunter Schafer ditching a top and only wearing a single feather , we’ve seen many shocking style choices, and I love it. Seeing these women make bold decisions, and change the fashion game is exciting, and it’s fun to never know what you are going to see the next time one of these celebs walks a red carpet or poses for a new fashion spread.