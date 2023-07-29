How To Live Stream UFC 291 And Watch Poirier vs Gaethje 2 Online Where You Are

How To Watch Poirier vs Gaethje 2: Live Stream UFC 291

Live Stream UFC 291: Preview

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje is one of those fights that's now a key chapter in UFC lore, not just because of what went down in the octagon, but the agonizing near-misses that these warriors have endured in the five years since. UFC 291 gives Gaethje the opportunity to enact his revenge, with the winner gaining BMF bragging rights and a probable third bite at the UFC lightweight championship somewhere down the line.

There's always been a sense that Poirier and Gaethje were cut from the same cloth, but whatever happens at the Delta Center on Saturday night, their stories will forever be intertwined. Both amongst the greatest entertainers in the history of UFC, they've always put the spectacle before their personal ambitions, one of the consequences being that they've each only ever been short-term interim titleists.

Now, however, with both fighters aged 34 and approaching the last few years of their respective careers, this represents a route to the title that might never open up again. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira blocked their paths before – whoever comes out on top here could soon find themselves up against current lightweight champ Islam Makhachev.

Poirier shaded the first contest, which was named Fight of the Year by a multitude of outlets. In the aftermath, Gaethje said that the result might have been different if he'd been more concerned with winning than putting on a show. It's time for his fists to do the talking. Without further ado, let's run you through how to watch Poirier vs Gaethje 2 wherever you are in the world.

How to live stream UFC 291 and watch Poirier vs Gaethje 2 in the US

(Image credit: ESPN Plus)

If you're in the US, you've got it easy. Early prelims begin at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, prelims will be at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, and the main card is at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

ESPN Plus has exclusive US coverage of UFC events, which means if you already have access to something like Disney Plus or Hulu, you're halfway there. Unfortunately, to watch Poirier vs Gaethje 2, you'll need to buy the event via PPV, which will set you back $79.99.

If you don't subscribe to ESPN Plus or have access to its channels on your TV, you can get a bit more value for money here. You can grab a UFC Bundle for ESPN which will cost $124.98, but that gives you access for a year, and brings down the cost of the 291 card. Annoyingly, future PPVs will still need to be paid for.

Your other option is to get the Disney Plus/ESPN/Hulu bundle, which gives you the most content for your money. This gives you all of Disney Plus, all of Hulu, all of ESPN for $92.98. We've supplied more details about this offer down below.

Watch UFC 291 online with the Disney Plus bundle

Those in the US can get an even better value for money by subscribing to the Disney Plus bundle plan. Bringing together Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ under one subscription, there are now even more packages depending on exactly what you want to watch.

Disney Plus bundle: from $9.99 a month

The Disney Plus price that offers the best value for money is through the Disney Plus bundle, which adds in Hulu and ESPN Plus under one monthly subscription. Costing just $12.99 a month, it combines ad-free Disney Plus, Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN Plus, saving a total of $16 if you were to subscribe separately. For a complete ad-free experience, you can remove commercials on Hulu and pay $19.99 a month. Not a sports fan? Get Disney Plus and Hulu for just $9.99 a month.

Watch UFC 291 Poirier vs Gaethje 2 live stream online in the UK

(Image credit: TNT Sports)

As is always the case with UFC events, TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) has exclusive rights to airtime in the UK.

For anyone wondering, UFC 291 will not be on TNT Sports Box Office, so as long as you have a subscription to TNT Sports, you'll be able to watch live and on-demand.

You can get TNT Sports by subscribing to the £29.99 per month Discovery Plus Premium plan, or by adding it to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media package.

You can watch Poirier vs Gaethje 2 via the Discovery Plus apps on mobiles and video game consoles like PS5, on the Discovery Plus website, or on your TV service like Sky if you have TNT Sports included in your package.

UFC 291 is a 5-fight main card that starts at 3am BST. Yes, unfortunately, it's another case of UK UFC fans having to stay up to unheavenly hours if they want to watch UFC 291 live, as it's being broadcast from Salt Lake City. The Prelims will begin at 1am, with early prelims kicking off at 11pm on Saturday night.

How to watch Poirier vs Gaethje 2 UFC 291 live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

Australian fans wanting to watch Poirier vs Gaethje 2 live can do so via PPV. UFC 291 will be streamable on the Kayo Sports Main Event service, or on the Foxtel site at 12pm AEST. The bad news is it'll set you back AU$59.95.

Another option for fans that want to keep up with every event the UFC broadcasts is to sign up for UFC Fight Pass, where all prelims and main cards are shown and stored, plus you get access to a massive back-catalog of cards to stream at your leisure.

Watch Poirier vs Gaethje 2 UFC 291 live stream online in Canada

In Canada, your best bet is to buy the PPV via a provider like Shaw, SaskTel, Rogers, Bell, Telus, Eastlink, Videotron, or even YouTube. Like Australian viewers, we'd recommend grabbing a subscription to UFC Fight Pass and purchasing the PPV there is you like to keep up with events more consistently throughout the year.

Timings for Canadians are as follows - main card begins at 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday night, prelims will be at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, with early prelims beginning at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

UFC 291 Fight Card

Early prelims:

(Women's Flyweight) Miranda Maverick vs Priscila Cachoeira

(Welterweight) Matthew Semelsberger vs Uroš Medić

(Flyweight) C.J. Vergara vs Vinicius Salvador

Prelims:

(Welterweight) Jake Matthews vs Darrius Flowers

(Middleweight) Roman Kopylov vs Claudio Ribeiro

(Heavyweight) Derrick Lewis vs Marcos Rogério de Lima

(Welterweight) Gabriel Bonfim vs Trevin Giles

Main Card: