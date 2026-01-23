See Tiffany Mitchell And Michael Rapaport Learn Who The Real Traitors Are After Getting Eliminated: 'I Was Wrong About All Of Them!'

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of The Traitors.

The Traitors is arguably one of the best reality shows on TV, and folks with a Peacock subscription are currently in the midst of Season 4. As always, the Emmy-winning series has had plenty of memorable moments, and this season The Faithful have been really struggling to identify and vote out the Traitors. And now you can see how both Tiffany Mitchell and controversial player Michael Rapaport reacted to finding out the truth.

The cast of The Traitors Season 4 is stacked full of reality TV royalty, although the Faithful have been consistently eliminated to far. While Donna Kelce was voted off early, the three main Traitors are largely going under he radar (so far). A new video from the show's TikTok showed Michael and Tiffany reacting to the truth, and it's pretty wild. Check it out below:

Well, it's safe to say that these two were floored by the identity of the three remaining Traitors. They both were completely off about who they expected to be the real Traitors; while Tiffany thought they were Ron, Yam Yam and Michael, the star of Atypical (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) was convinced they were Colton, Ron and Dorinda. Alas, both Mitchell and Rapaport were completely off base.

Tiffany and Michael both let out some F-Bombs after learning the truth, and were particularly shocked by Love Island's Rob Rausch being one of The Traitors. He's arguably doing the best job out of the three at fooling the rest of the cast. And I'm eager to see if he ends up making it to the end of the game.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Traitors is streaming exclusively on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

While Tiffany wasn't shocked that RHOBH icon Lisa Rinna was a Traitor, both she and Michael seemed floored at the reveal of Candiance Dillard Basset being another traitorous Housewife. This might be a good sign at how deep the latter can get in the game; unfortunately eyes are starting to point at Rinna at this point.

The fact that both Tiffany and Michael were convinced that actor/comedian Ron Funches was a Traitor shows that he really was on buried time before being eliminated in the most recent episode. I really felt bad for the Loot actor, as the suspicion on him went back to him leading the vote against Porsha. He was telling the truth about her comments, but the Real Housewives of Atlanta star just put her foot in her mouth and then didn't remember.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New episodes of The Traitors air Thursdays on Peacock as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see if the Faithful manage to vote out any Traitors, and how other eliminated players react to the truth of their identities.