Married At First Sight Australia Reveals Devastating Final Test Which Sees Contestants 'Strongly Encouraged To Explore Their Options' With Back Up Brides And Grooms

A first for the Married at First Sight franchise sees couples given the choice to meet up with "back up" brides and grooms scientifically matched by the experts ahead of Final Vows, or remain committed to their current partners.

The parameters of the brand new 'Final Test' set to feature next week in the current season of Married at First Sight Australia has been heavilyy hinted at since Season 12 started but the intricate details have largely been kept under wraps – until now. The Daily Mail exclusively revealed the scope of what the Australian network Channel 9 had otherwise been describing as a challenge asking 'Is the grass greener on the other side?'

Viewers speculated an evolution to the decisive return of the 'Couple Swap' challenge seen earlier in the season, where husbands and wives swap for three days and feedback on one another's relationships. Many had assumed the new 'Final Test' could see contestants given the choice to officially form a couple with one of the other husbands or wives à la Love Island (sort of).

However, it's so much more twisted than that. Instead contestants are each given the opportunity to meet a "Plan B" potential match sourced by the experts. A production insider revealed to The Daily Mail the "f**ked up" task, stating that it proved the show was no longer "about love stories".

We lined up potential matches for everyone - essentially a Plan B. The participants were asked if they wanted to meet their back-up… It was f**ked-up because even happy couples were strongly encouraged to "explore their options". This twist ruined marriages. Some couples ended things right then and there. It was heartbreaking to watch. They've totally given up on this being about love stories.

The task is set to take place on Monday night's episode broadcasting in Australia, and will see couples separated and presented with a letter putting the choice to them, one that will ultimately see devastating consequences for couples. They'll be forced to make the decision alone and will be non the wiser to whether or not their partner has chosen to meet up with their other potential match.

The Daily Mail went on to reveal the MAFS AU contestants who chose to meet up with their back-up match. Perhaps the most shocking (though not necessarily all that surprising) is Paul Antoine, who is partnered with Corina Mirabile, both who seemed happily back on track at the latest Dinner Party, which aired on Wednesday night.

(Image credit: 9Now)

Jamie Marino, who had been in one of the strongest couples with Dave Hand but with whom things had begun to fall apart in the last couple of weeks, also chose to meet up with her alternative match – and was subsequently stood up by them.

Other couples that chose to meet up with their other matches were Awhina Rutene and Adrian Araouzou, Jacquie Burfoot and Ryan Donnelly, and Teejay Halkias and Beth Kelly.

The only couple to remain 100% committed were Jeff Gobbels and Rhi Disljenkovic, while Carina and Dave also decided against meeting up with their back-up matches.

Of course, there's been serious backlash to the MAFS AU twist, but relationship expert John Aiken has defended the new test, telling The Daily Mail:

At Married At First Sight, we're always looking for ways to challenge the participants and see how deep their commitment runs. This task was about forcing them to confront the idea of temptation and whether they truly believe in the match they've been given.

Regardless of how viewers will feel about the task once it plays out on Channel 9 in Australia next week (and later for those around the world), it's sure to be some incredibly entertaining TV to watch. And that's saying something after the show's twelfth season Down Under has proved full of twists and turns with couples walking down the aisle to people they already know, and one bride and groom getting married twice (to different people).

Make sure you know how to watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 as it reaches its most dramatic peak next week. Our guide linked explains exactly how to stream it from anywhere as it goes out in Australia.