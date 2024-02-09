British Vogue Got 40 Female A-Listers To Rock Their Cover This Month, But I Doubt Any Of Them Will Top Miley Cyrus In A Corset Dress

Even in a room full of style superstars, Miley Cyrus always manages to stand out—this is a woman who sports teeny-weeny black bikinis in the dead of winter and sometimes lets her mother cut her hair into a mullet—a fact she proved during a historic photoshoot for British Vogue.

The pop star kicked off the week on a high by winning her first two Grammy Awards this past Sunday for her trapeze-covered album Endless Summer Vacation, and she looked amazing while doing so, in an eye-catching sheer metal dress that was mind-bogglingly made of 14,000 safety pins. And it's looking like the good vibes are still going for the "Flowers" crooner, because she was one of the 40 megastars chosen for the March 2024 cover of Vogue UK, which marked the final issue of the mag's outgoing Editor-in-Chief, Edward Enninful.

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) A photo posted by on

In the cover photo from the "farewell shoot," Cyrus can be seen alongside a "sisterhood of megastars" that includes fellow A-listers Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Dua Lipa, Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek and Victoria Beckham, as well as legendary Vogue models including Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Kate Moss.

The publication posted the cover to its social media platforms on Thursday, February 8, with a caption detailing how the magazine's team managed to wrangle "the most booked and blessed women on earth" from locations like London, Los Angeles, Paris and Milan to secretly meet up in a Manhattan photo studio this past December:

Bonded by magnificence, purpose and a previous appearance on the cover, a sisterhood of megastars gathered for a once-in-a-lifetime photoshoot. When the initial idea for the cover was ignited, there was only one question: would 40 of the most booked and blessed women on earth actually make it to one studio in Manhattan, on one day in December, to take one image together? Spoiler alert: they came. From London, New York, Paris, Milan and Los Angeles, they materialised as if from a dream.

Along with the "once-in-a-lifetime" cover photo, British Vogue also published individual black-and-white portraits of the famous participants, including a solo shot of Cyrus looking like a rock-and-roll goddess. In the Ned Rogers snap, the "River" singer can be seen strutting her stuff in a black corset dress kind of like the ones we saw at the Grammys from Maison Margiela, with an off-the-shoulder neckline that showed off her tatted arms.

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) A photo posted by on

And folks in the comments were eating up what Miley was serving, quickly taking to the comments to praise the star's glam look:

"OMG, Mother is EATING vogue so hard 😍🥰" - @liiong

"Wanna look like this when I grow up" - @andreseravat

"Queen of Vogue" - @diegore99

"Don't you get tired of slaying? Queen!" - @fermorenoserr

"The 'We are the World' of Photography" - @diggzy

"I'm loving this moment for Miley, she looks sensational" - @nancylova_

Per the Vogue Instagram post, Cyrus herself said of the historic shoot:

To get one of these women on a cover takes months. To get 40? Unheard of.

The musician also posted a few photos on her own Instagram page, with a caption dedicated to the British Vogue EIC. She wrote:

Edward, I'll follow you anywhere. Can't wait to see where you decide to go next... I'm secretly hoping it's the Bahamas. I love you.

But frankly, if Miley continues this current streak of amazing fashion moments, we'll be the ones following her anywhere.