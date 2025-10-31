Demi Lovato Dressed Up As Her Infamous Poot Meme For Halloween And I Can't Look Away

Many millennials, like myself, have seen Demi Lovato grow up alongside us from our childhood Disney days. From branching out beyond the House of Mouse to seeing the initial Poot meme and its turbulence, we’ve seen it all. Yet the triple threat continues to surprise us, as she just dressed up as the infamous Tumblr fictional twin sister for Halloween, and I’m a little obsessed.

Before we jump into the full getup, let’s get into a brief backstory, in case anyone needs insight into one of the best Halloween costumes of recent Hollywood history. Essentially, in the mid 2010’s the “Heart Attack” singer had an overexposed photo of her (with extra short hair) taken by a fan. The bright white image circulated online but took off after an enlarged, edited version surfaced, complete with backstory which was posted to Tumblr.

Without further ado, here’s the Poot meme costume alongside the original image. And a bunch of fun onset looks of Lovato embracing the once tortuous viral post:

I just don't want to look away! Add this to the best of Halloween 2025, alongside the dog dressed as Taylor Swift's engagement ring and Reese Witherspoon’s on-set Halloween spirit. I’m so pleased that she’s embraced Miss Poot Lovato on this entirely new level. The whole post is gold but her leaning into the lore is top tier.

The power of a meme can drastically change the makeup of anything, with Poot Lovato being no exception. Understandably, the former Disney star was initially distraught over the persona because she believed it to be an unedited photo. Fortunately, she turned the page on the feeling and has embraced it since. And thankfully for her fans we can revel in this 2010’s Tumblr tab in all of its glory.

Naturally, I wasn’t the only to be all-in on this nod to the 2015 phenomenon. Many fans were in the comment section, including some of her Hollywood pals, raving about the return of Poot:

omg obsessed with you - charli_xcx

Omg this is ICONIC 😂 you win 😂😂😂😂- msamberpriley

No way no waaaay - marissa_edob

Iconic - leland

I’m crying 😂- bella_baskin

This hasn’t been Lovato’s first splashy internet moment of 2025 that’s not even including her latest album, It’s Not that Deep, which was released on October 24. She first took the internet by storm after performing “This is Me” at Disneyland. Then it was confirmed Camp Rock 3 was in the works (which is likely slated for the 2026 movie schedule), but dressing as Poot Lovato still tops the rest, for me.

I hope plenty of Millennials, Lovatics, and/or combination of the two are reveling in what a BAMF (I certainly am) Demi Lovato is for returning to the Tumblr era. Even though Poot Lovato certainly wasn’t the rabbit hole I was expecting to re-enter for Halloween weekend, I’m pretty pleased to be here all the same.