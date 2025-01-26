Netflix Is Losing One Of Its Greatest Comedies (And Its Sequel) At The End Of The Month, And I’m Going To Binge ‘Em While I Still Can

Heading into a brand-new year means some changes are coming to the 2025 Netflix schedule. As for what will be leaving Netflix by the end of January, there are a lot of comedy films you need to check out before they’re gone, like Not Another Teen Movie and White Chicks. However, I’m really bummed about Netflix losing one of its great comedy film series come January 31st, and I plan to binge ‘em while I still can.

There have been a few new 2025 movie releases that have come from the comedy genre, like the Italian rom-com The Love Scam and the Oscar-nominated claymation film Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. Now, it's been announced 21 Jump Street and its sequel 22 Jump Street will be saying goodbye to Netflix at the end of the month. It's truly a bummer for all of us who still like to one-strap our backpacks.

There are so many reasons why the Jump Street movies are worth watching before they leave Netflix. We’re introduced to one of the best bromance films out there about two cops, Schmidt and Jenko, who were total opposites in high school before partnering up for undercover missions years later. Channing Tatum’s jock persona and Jonah Hill’s nerdy self forming a hilarious duo. Other great additions to the 21 Jump Street cast include Ice Cube as the hilariously hard-ass police captain and Brie Larson as Schmidt’s love interest. Each character brought out fresh and original wit to their humor that made every joke land flawlessly.

We also can’t forget about its comedy sequel, which was just as good as the original . Whereas the first movie had Schmidt and Jenko go undercover at a high school, 22 Jump Street put them undercover in college. I love how the sequel was a clever critique of how movie continuations tend to rehash similar elements to the previous elements. Leave it to the buddy cop comedy to still keep it original and fresh despite its familiar segments.

While 22 Jump Street's plots and characters were similar, the sequel introduced some memorable scenes that still have me laughing just thinking about them, like when Jenko finds out Schmidt has been dating their captain’s daughter. Channing Tatum put his improv skills to the test during the funny scene, feeling a real-life scenario would have his character tell the whole building the juicy news. There’s also the laugh-out-loud moment “My Name is Jeff,” which unexpectedly turned into a meme . With so many comedy gold moments the Jump Street movies brought when they hit theaters, you have to stream them now.

It’s a shame the 21 Jump Street movies will be leaving their Netflix home, but I've still got my fingers crossed hoping that 23 Jump Street/Men in Black 4 crossover will become a reality one of these days. Before January 31st comes, make sure to binge-watch the action-comedy films on your Netflix subscription .