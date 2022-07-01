Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 1, 2022

When the first volume of Stranger Things Season 4 premiered on Friday, May 27, 2022, I was convinced that it would continue reign supreme on the Netflix Top 10 by the time Vol. 2 premiered. Well, as it turned out, its place on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. would be usurped by the Season 3 premiere of The Umbrella Academy, but I had a good feeling the nostalgic sci-fi hit would reclaim its spot the day of its highly anticipated return, which is today - Friday, July 1, 2022. Was I right and what are the Top 10 Movies trending on Netflix (opens in new tab) today, too? Let’s go running up this hill, shall we?

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - July 1, 2022

We have actually seen very little seismic activity in the last few days on Netflix Top 10 Movies in the U.S. and today is really no exception with the first eight spots appearing identical to yesterday. Sing 2 is still dancing to the top above action-comedy The Man from Toronto, horrifying Stephen King adaptation The Mist, Sylvester Stallone-led cop drama Backtrace, three back-to-back new Netflix original movies (Hustle, Love & Gelato, and Spiderhead), and another King movie in the form of 2017’s It. However, we have two newcomers in ninth and tenth place: the Lena Waithe-penned music drama Beauty -- starring Grace Marie Bradley in the title role and Giancarlo Esposito as her father -- and Blasted, a Norwegian comedy about a bachelor party interrupted by an alien invasion.

1. Sing 2

2. The Man from Toronto

3. The Mist

4. Backtrace

5. Hustle

6. Love & Gelato

7. Spiderhead

8. It

9. Beauty

10. Blasted

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - July 1, 2022

As you can see from the list of Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. below, Stranger Things has immediately hit Number One the day that its fourth season’s final two episodes premiered and is now followed by hit superhero TV show The Umbrella Academy. However, not budging from their previous spots are William Shatner’s docuseries The UnXplained, hit sitcom The Upshaws, coming-of-age fantasy Legacies, reality competition Snowflake Mountain, and the phenomenally popular medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. Meanwhile, the classic Nickelodeon teen comedy Zoey 101 has dropped down to tenth place below Pirate Gold of Adak Island - a new docuseries chronicling a hunt for buried treasure.

1. Stranger Things

2. The Umbrella Academy

3. The UnXplained

4. The Upshaws

5. Legacies

6. Snowflake Mountain

7. All American

8. Grey’s Anatomy

9. Pirate Gold Of Adak Island

10. Zoey 101

It looks like we could be in for another month of Stranger Things remaining king on the list of the Top 10 Shows on Netflix. However, with the huge releases that the platform has coming this month, the Top 10 Movies is anyone’s game as far as I am concerned. Of course, it all depends on how audiences decide to use their Netflix subscriptions and what the results may be, you can count on us to fill you in each and every day.

