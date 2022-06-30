Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 30, 2022

The genre styles that appear most prevalently on the Netflix Top 10 lists usually include action thrillers, crime dramas, true crime stories, and coming-of-age fantasies. Thus, it always refreshing to see a simple comedy trending amid the doom and gloom surrounding it, much like the latest title to appear on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. To see which of the most popular titles on Netflix (opens in new tab) are keeping audiences laughing - including the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. - on Thursday, June 30, 2022, check out our latest daily breakdown below.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 30, 2022

Once again, the top two films on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies are, indeed, comedies - one of a more musical variety (Illumination’s Sing 2) and one of a more action-packed nature (The Man from Toronto, starring Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart). We also have the Adam Sandler-led sports movie called Hustle (which has traded places with fellow new Netflix original movie and feel-good romance Love & Gelato from yesterday), another animated family comedy called Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness in ninth place again, and an inspirational documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs called Can't Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story still at the bottom. However, the rest of the list is dominated by crime and carnage - with two Stephen King movies (2007’s The Mist at Number Three and 2017’s It in eighth again), a Sylvester Stallone-led cop thriller called Backtrace still in fourth, and the sci-fi flick Spiderhead (starring Chris Hemsworth) claiming seventh place once more.

1. Sing 2

2. The Man from Toronto

3. The Mist

4. Backtrace

5. Hustle

6. Love & Gelato

7. Spiderhead

8. It

9. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness

10. Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 30, 2022

Action, crime, and carnage is also is also extremely popular on the Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today with superhero TV show The Umbrella Academy, the scary Stranger Things, and the unusual docuseries The UnXplained claiming the top three again. However, the The Upshaws cast (including Mike Epps, Kim Fields, and Wanda Sykes) and its latest season has made an impressive debut on the list this week at Number Four above returning fifth place holder Legacies and previous fourth place holder Snowflake Mountain. Each down a spot from yesterday are teen sports drama All American, medical hit Grey’s Anatomy, Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101, and Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area - forcing The Lincoln Lawyer to rest its case for the first time in more than a month.

1. The Umbrella Academy

2. Stranger Things

3. The UnXplained

4. The Upshaws

5. Legacies

6. Snowflake Mountain

7. All American

8. Grey’s Anatomy

9. Zoey 101

10. Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

It is good to see laughter-inducing titles trending on Netflix, especially with the return of Stranger Things’ most disturbing season yet on the horizon. I think it is safe to say that Season 4, Vol. 2 will, inevitably, rule the weekend after it drops on Friday, July 1, but people use their Netflix subscriptions for more than just ‘80s sci-fi nostalgia trips. Therefore, we will be sure to let you know what else proves to be popular on the platform tomorrow, the next day, and the day after that, too.

