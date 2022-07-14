Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 14, 2022

Yesterday, we saw a relatively unknown romantic-comedy from 2014 called Barefoot earn a new lease on life by making an impressive debut on the Netflix Top 10 - something I never tire of seeing no matter how often it happens. Today -- Thursday, July 14, 2022 -- a film that is considerably more well-known, but was not quite a hit at the box office upon release, has scored pretty big on Netflix’s Top 10 movies in the U.S., especially for its first time entering the ranks. Curious what this movie is, what other films are popular on Netflix (opens in new tab), and what the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. look like today, too? Read on.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - July 14, 2022

Not counting a few glaring exceptions, the Top 10 Movies on Netflix yesterday were nearly identical to the previous day’s results, but -- despite The Sea Beast still devouring the competition -- that is not the case today as Chris Hemsworth’s 12 Strong has hit second place above Sing 2, which also managed to surpass hit new true crime doc Girl in the Picture. Not to mention, fifth place is now occupied by newcomer CHIPS - a 2017 movie adaptation of the hit TV series from writer, director, and star Dax Shepard - followed by Mean Girls and The Man from Toronto still sticking together. Meanwhile, Evan Rachel Wood’s Barefoot is up two spots from its Number 10 debut yesterday while action-packed blockbusters Wanted and The Dark Knight Rises now round out the bottom two for now.

1. The Sea Beast

2. 12 Strong

3. Sing 2

4. Girl in the Picture

5. CHIPS

6. Mean Girls

7. The Man from Toronto

8. Barefoot

9. Wanted

10. The Dark Knight Rises

(Image credit: Netfliix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - July 14, 2022

While Stranger Things and Alone are still no stranger to popularity and far from lonely on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows today, the list also looks dramatically different from yesterday - especially with D.B. Cooper: Where Are You? (based on the legendary, mysterious crime case) dropping in at third and and the latest episodes of logging reality series Big Timber at Number Eight. Meanwhile, superhero TV shows The Flash and The Umbrella Academy are neck-and-neck above the funny and spooky Boo, Bitch cast and the truly psychedelic docuseries How to Change Your Mind. Spanish-language action-thriller The Longest Night and teen sports drama All American are both down a peg or two, currently in the last two spots.

1. Stranger Things

2. Alone

3. D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?

4. The Umbrella Academy

5. The Flash

6. Boo, Bitch

7. How To Change Your Mind

8. Big Timber

9. The Longest Night

10. All American

Today also saw the debut of the platform’s new series adaptation of the hit horror video game franchise, Resident Evil. So, with that and several new Netflix original movies on the horizon (such as Persuasion with Dakota Johnson), we're destined to see a huge shift in what people use their Netflix subscriptions to watch. Of course, when that does happen, we’ll let you know all the juicy details in our next daily breakdown.

