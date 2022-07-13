Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On July 13, 2022
By Jason Wiese published
Can we Change Your Mind about going Barefoot at Red Rocks with these trending titles?
It is always a delight to see a movie that went under the radar when it first came out earn a new lease on life on the Netflix Top 10, and many, many recent examples of this come to mind. However, curiously, most of these sorts of films that make a surprise appearance on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. tend to be action thrillers or crime dramas - such as 2013’s The Call with Halle Berry - but that is not the case for Wednesday, July 13, 2022. See what genre this new trending title on Netflix (opens in new tab) is, as well as what the Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix look like today, in our following breakdown below.
Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - July 13, 2022
Making its debut on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. today in the bottom spot is Barefoot - a 2014 romantic comedy starring Westworld’s Evan Rachel Wood as a psych patient asked by her hospital’s janitor (Underworld cast member Scott Speedman) to pose as his girlfriend. Other than the 2012 live-action Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises swapping places with Valley of the Dead - a Spanish-language period war film… with zombies - the list looks relatively identical to yesterday with animated returning champion The Sea Beast still reigning above the true crime documentary it recently usurped, Girl in the Picture, and followed by Chris Hemsworth’s 12 Strong and animated hit sequel Sing 2. Enduringly popular teen comedy Mean Girls is, once again, in fifth place above Netflix’s new action-comedy The Man from Toronto and the often comedic 2008 action thriller Wanted.
- 1. The Sea Beast
- 2. Girl in the Picture
- 3. 12 Strong
- 4. Sing 2
- 5. Mean Girls
- 6. The Man from Toronto
- 7. Wanted
- 8. Valley Of The Dead
- 9. The Dark Knight Rises
- 10. Barefoot
Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - July 13, 2022
There is much more new activity to report on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S., such as the debut of two new titles - an original docuseries profiling the history of psychedelic drugs called How to Change Your Mind in sixth place and comedian Bill Burr’s latest stand-up special filmed at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre in eighth, with Spanish crime thriller The Longest Night in between. Meanwhile, risqué home design reality show How to Build a Sex Room has taken a dip in popularity, now appearing below returning ninth place holder All American. Also not budging from yesterday are the still undefeated Stranger Things, survivalist reality series Alone, superhero TV show The Umbrella Academy, supernatural teen comedy Boo, Bitch, and long-running hit DC TV show The Flash.
- 1. Stranger Things
- 2. Alone
- 3. The Umbrella Academy
- 4. Boo, Bitch
- 5. The Flash
- 6. How To Change Your Mind
- 7. The Longest Night
- 8. Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks
- 9. All American
- 10. How to Build a Sex Room
Today also saw the debut of the platform’s new docuseries D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?, which follows the decades-long search to find the titular hijacker, and there are also several new Netflix original movies to look forward to, and exclusive TV shows as well. To see how popular they prove to be, and how else people end up using their Netflix subscriptions, be sure to check back here for our next daily breakdown.
Jason has been writing since he was able to pick up a washable marker, with which he wrote his debut illustrated children's story, later transitioning to a short-lived comic book series and (very) amateur filmmaking before finally settling on pursuing a career in writing about movies in lieu of making them. Look for his name in just about any article related to Batman.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.