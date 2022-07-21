Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On July 21, 2022

Remember how I said some things never change when talking about the trending Netflix movies and TV shows a couple days ago? Well, the list of Netflix top movies and shows is making me eat crow just days later as both rankings have gone through some major changes (the TV side more so). With the long-awaited arrival of one of the most popular romance shows on the platform sending titles like Stranger Things and Resident Evil down the river and an animated musical persuading Netflix subscribers stuck in a moment to try something else, the Netflix Top 10 is a much different landscape than it was just 24 hours ago.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - July 21, 2022

The kids must be home from summer camp because the 2021 animated musical comedy Sing 2, which as been creeping up the ranking for a few days now, has overtaken the Dakota Johnson-led Persuasion for the top spot on the ranking of trending movies on Netflix in the U.S. Another animated movie, The Sea Beast, remains in second place once again, followed by Persuasion, CHIPS, and 12 Strong in the Top Five.

The second half of the list remains almost identical to yesterday’s ranking, with the only change being the return of The Dark Knight Rises just one day after Christopher Nolan’s final Batman movie celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Now would be a good time to see how the movie came together.

1. Sing 2

2. The Sea Beast

3. Persuasion

4. CHIPS

5. 12 Strong

6. Pan

7. Girl In The Picture

8. The Man From Toronto

9. Mean Girls

10. The Dark Knight Rises

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - July 21, 2022

it didn’t take long for Virgin River to swoop in and claim the top spot on the list of trending Netflix shows. Just one day after the eagerly awaited series' return, the popular romance drama knocked Stranger Things (Number Two) and Resident Evil (Number Three) down to second and third place respectively. In fact, the rest of the Top Five were all affected with All American: Homecoming and Alone also moving down one spot.

The bottom half of the list has also been shaken up a bit. Alba kicks it off in sixth place, followed by The Umbrella Academy (unchanged from yesterday), D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!, Married at First Sight (also unchanged), and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

1. Virgin River

2. Stranger Things

3. Resident Evil

4. All American: Homecoming

5. Alone

6. Alba

7. The Umbrella Academy

8. D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!

9. Married At First Sight

10. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

With the weekend only a couple days away, we can expect the changes seen on the TV side to find their way to the list of trending movie titles, as the Russo brothers’ big-budget spy thriller The Gray Man finally arrives on the streaming service (opens in new tab). And the jury is still out on how the movie will perform with subscribers, but there’s a chance it could end up on the list of best Netflix movies in the very near future.



