Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On July 22, 2022

As we prepare to enter what will surely be a chaotic weekend for the Netflix Top 10, the list of trending titles on the popular streaming service are bracing for the impact of the incoming Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans storm that is known as The Gray Man. But before the Russo brothers’ big-budget spy thriller rushes in, some movies that have been riding a wave of momentum will get one more day in the sun before the inevitable happens. Here are the trending Netflix top movies and shows for Friday, July 22, 2022.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - July 22, 2022

The infectious musical comedy Sing 2 with its zany cast of characters sits atop the list of trending Netflix movies in the U.S again. This couldn’t have something to do with kids watching the movie multiple times in a row with their parents’ Netflix subscription, right? Right? Coming in at Number Two is the animated movie The Sea Beast. The Jane Austen adaptation Persuasion holds on to the Number Three spot despite backlash over its dialogue. CHIPS and 12 Strong round out the Top Five which remains unchanged from yesterday.

The second half of the top movies list has gone through some major reshuffling the past 24 hours, with the Netflix true crime documentary Girl in the Picture returning to the Number Six spot. The Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson action comedy The Man From Toronto is also on the rise, coming in at Number Seven. Pan has been knocked down a peg to the Number Eight spot, while Mean Girls did move from its place on the Netflix ladder. And new arrival Trading Paint rounds out the Top 10.

1. Sing 2

2. The Sea Beast

3. Persuasion

4. CHIPS

5. 12 Strong

6. Girl In The Picture

7. The Man From Toronto

8. Pan

9. Mean Girls

10. Trading Paint

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - July 22, 2022

The list of TV shows popular on Netflix (opens in new tab) is once again highlighted by three of platform’s most popular original series, though there is a fair amount of shuffling to the order further down. Virgin River, Stranger Things, and Resident Evil remain in first, second, and third place respectively, with All American: Homecoming in the Number Four spot once again. The debut of the fifth and final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous brings the animated series to the list in fifth place.

The competitive reality show Alone continues to be a hit with fans though it did move to Number Six, much like Alba which sits in seventh place. The Korean courtroom drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo makes its debut at Number 8, while The Umbrella Academy and Married at First Sight each move down to ninth and tenth place on the list.

1. Virgin River

2. Stranger Things

3. Resident Evil

4. All American: Homecoming

5. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

6. Alone

7. Alba

8. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

9. The Umbrella Academy

10. Married At First Sight

It will be interesting to see what the weekend has in store for the top Netflix movies and TV shows as Netflix subscribers start to watch The Gray Man and binge all their favorite shows.

