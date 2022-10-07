Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On October 7, 2022

For the first time in days, the great movies on Netflix currently trending have a new leader in first place and have also become reacquainted with a former Netflix Top 10 champion making a return today. Meanwhile, the most popular and best TV shows on Netflix also gained a new title, but lost a really popular series. Let's go deeper into what is what is happening on the platform’s trending page (opens in new tab) on Friday, October 7, 2022 in our daily breakdown.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - October 7, 2022

Last seen at Number One on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. was the latest Gerard Butler movie Last Seen Alive until it was overtaken this morning by the latest Stephen King adaptation, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, while Inheritance remains in third place, but is now followed by the Adam Devine-led comedy Jexi (making a big leap from Number Eight). The first two Rush Hour movies remain in fifth and ninth place, respectively, but fellow action-comedy Mr. & Mrs. Smith is down a couple pegs and Robin Hood and Blonde have each moved down a spot. However, the most bewildering new development to the list today is the sudden return, after six days of absence, of the hit Illumination Entertainment sequel, Sing 2, at the bottom… for now.

1. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

2. Last Seen Alive

3. Inheritance

4. Jexi

5. Rush Hour

6. Mr. & Mrs. Smith

7. Robin Hood

8. Blonde

9. Rush Hour 2

10. Sing 2

(Image credit: NBC)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - October 7, 2022

The biggest new development to Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. today are the addition of NBC’sThe Blacklist (which is coming back for its tenth season) at Number Five and the sudden absence of the platform’s own hit athletic drama Cobra Kai, whose eighth place position from yesterday is now held by fun baking competition Nailed It! Also Spanish-language period drama Malverde, El Santo Patrón and Netflix original true crime docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes are still at the bottom but have swapped places from yesterday. Otherwise, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is still Number One above The Empress, Bling Empire, and High Water. El Rey, Vicente Fernandez and CW’s Dynasty remain in sixth and seventh.

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. The Empress

3. Bling Empire

4. High Water

5. The Blacklist

6. El Rey, Vicente Fernandez

7. Dynasty

8. Nailed It!

9. Malverde, El Santo Patrón

10. Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

If you are interested in learning even more about one of America’s most notorious serial killers after binging the unsettling miniseries Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, check out the Jeffrey Dahmer edition of the Conversations with a Killer docuseries, which premiered today. Also debuting on the Netflix’s 2022 TV show schedule is Mike Flanagan’s latest series, The Midnight Club, for anyone who wants something a little lighter, but still spooky. There are also plenty of new Netflix movies worth firing up your Netflix subscription for and how well they do in the territory of trending topics is something we will be sure to let you in on.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Thursday, October 6, 2022.