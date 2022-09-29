Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 29, 2022

Yesterday, I questioned whether or not the Ana de Armas-led Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, might have a stronger debut on the Netflix Top 10 than The Munsters did and if Rob Zombie’s new take on the spooky sitcom would eventually move up in the ranks. Well, lo and behold, when we looked at the trending page (opens in new tab) this morning — Thursday, September 29, 2022 — we saw that exact scenario had occurred, and also found the great TV shows on Netflix that are trending were now bookended by original true crime series. See what other changes we found on that list and to the popular, great movies on Netflix in our breakdown below.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 29, 2022

The day after it was made available to stream, director Andrew Dominik’s Blonde has entered the ranks of the Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. at Number One — knocking previous chart-topper Lou, Tyler Perry’s new period drama A Jazzman’s Blues, and the Matt Damon-led sci-fi action thriller Elysium each down a peg. Meanwhile, The Munsters moved up to crack the Top 5, while Mark Wahlberg’s Father Stu and stars Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes’ dark teen comedy Do Revenge each fell down two slots. However, still standing strong together in the bottom three spots are Illumination Entertainment’s own hits Despicable Me 2, Sing 2, and Minions & More 1.

1. Blonde

2. Lou

3. A Jazzman’s Blues

4. Elysium

5. The Munsters

6. Father Stu

7. Do Revenge

8. Despicable Me 2

9. Sing 2

10. Minions & More 1

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 29, 2022

In addition to Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story remaining in first place, the John Wayne Gacy-focused edition of docuseries Conversations with a Killer has entered the ranks in the bottom spot, for now. Meanwhile, El Rey, Vicente Fernandez, CW’s Dynasty, Fate: The Winx Saga, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners have not budged from second, third, seventh, and ninth place, respectively. However, Cobra Kai and In the Dark rose to fourth and fifth place, and hit children’s program Cocomelon is at Number 8 after returning to the list in the bottom, while The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — a fascinating true crime docuseries — dropped from fourth to sixth.

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. El Rey, Vicente Fernandez

3. Dynasty

4. Cobra Kai

5. In the Dark

6. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

7. Fate: The Winx Saga

8. Cocomelon

9. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

10. Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes

If you are in the mood for more limited documentary series that are not so grim, check out the newly available Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga — an investigation into a recent stock market controversy — in addition to other upcoming Netflix TV shows to look for. As for what upcoming Netflix movies there are to look forward to, Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland star in Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — a Stephen King adaptation from writer and director John Lee Hancock — which drops on Wednesday, October 5. Fire up that Netflix subscription to see how you like these titles and check back here later to see how popular they turned out to be.

