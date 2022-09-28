Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 28, 2022

When I first heard that Rob Zombie was developing his own feature-length reboot of The Munsters, I was actually pleasantly intrigued by the idea. When I learned that it was coming to Netflix, I had a good feeling about its chances on the Netflix Top 10, and sure enough, it's on the list, though the family-friendly horror-comedy fell short of the Top 5 in its first day. To see where it landed, as well as how the other great movies on Netflix and some of the best TV shows on Netflix are ranking today, let’s take a deeper look at the streaming platform’s trending page (opens in new tab) for Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

(Image credit: Universal)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 28, 2022

From writer and director Rob Zombie, The Munsters — which does boast a talented cast filling in the iconic roles — was released on streaming just yesterday and debuted on the Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. today at Number Six, while Neill Blomkamp’s 2013 dystopian thriller Elysium made a more impressive debut on the list in third place. Once again, the Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett-led crime drama Lou is our winner and Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s Blues came in second, while Father Stu and Do Revenge are each down a peg while fellow Maya Hawke-starring drama Human Capital is down two. At least the trending page’s gaggle of Illumination Entertainment originals are still sticking together (save the first of the Despicable Me movies) with Despicable Me 2, Sing 2, and Minions & More 1 rounding out the bottom three.

1. Lou

2. A Jazzman’s Blues

3. Elysium

4. Father Stu

5. Do Revenge

6. The Munsters

7. Human Capital

8. Despicable Me 2

9. Sing 2

10. Minions & More 1

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 28, 2022

While the Top 10 Movies can celebrate the arrival of two newcomers, Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. also has two returning champions in the form of the anime-style video game adaptation Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in ninth place and hit children’s program Cocomelon at the very bottom. Meanwhile, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story continues its spree at the very top, but it is now followed directly by Spanish series El Rey, Vicente Fernandez, CW’s Dynasty, and the intriguing true crime docuseries The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — the last of which is down two spots from yesterday. However, the fifth season of Cobra Kai, the latest season of fellow CW original In the Dark, and the sophomore run of Fate: The Winx Saga are still in fifth, sixth, and seventh place, respectively.

1. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

2. El Rey, Vicente Fernandez

3. Dynasty

4. The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist

5. Cobra Kai

6. In the Dark

7. Fate: The Winx Saga

8. Thai Cave Rescue

9. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

10. Cocomelon

I wonder if Blonde — one of the most talked about upcoming Netflix movies, which debuted on the platform today — will make a greater initial splash on the Netflix Top 10 than The Munsters did. Perhaps it will move up later this week but, if for anyone in the mood for something much spookier, keep an eye on Netflix’s 2022 TV shows schedule for Mike Flanagan’s series adaptation of Christopher Pike’s The Midnight Club, which will be available on October 7. Of course, there are plenty of other good horror movies on Netflix that fans of the genre with Netflix subscriptions can entertain themselves with during the Halloween season and however well they do on the trending page will be our responsibility to report to you.

