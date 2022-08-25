Netflix's Selling The OC: Brittany Snow's Husband Tyler Stanaland Addresses Co-Star Kissing Drama

The Selling Sunset world on Netflix has expanded once again! The latest spinoff, Selling the OC, follows new Oppenheim Group real estate agents as they work to bring in McMansion-level commissions in Newport Beach. But the same interpersonal conflicts still apply, apparently. Star Tyler Stanaland, who has also been the husband of Pitch Perfect alum Brittany Snow for the past two years, has addressed the co-star kissing drama that spun out of the premiere season.

Namely, Tyler Stanaland said in the trailer for the reality series that his co-star Kayla Cardona “tried” to kiss him, and another Selling the OC newbie is heard dishing about how Cardona was “coming onto a co-worker and a married man.” Without spoiling too much, the overall issue does indeed get discussed as the season progresses, but the alleged romantic overtures in question did not actually happen while filming, according to Stanaland in an interview on the Reality Life with Kate Casey (opens in new tab) podcast. Here's how he explained the way things played out:

One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well. And so on the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that there isn't drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing. But that was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just…something that, you know, you don't do to somebody who is married.

I don’t know – it sounds like a hard thing to “minimize” when you’re already seen gabbing about it with others. As fans have learned from Selling Sunset over the years, romantic entanglements eventually go front and center for screentime no matter what. I’m thinking here of when Christine Quinn appeared to be speculating in Season 5 that her co-star Chrishell Stause perhaps cheated while married to her first husband (aka This Is Us star Justin Hartley), with eventual-boyfriend-turned-ex Jason Oppenheim. Although, Quinn as much as said that Netflix fabricated that edit entirely when she spoke on other matters, like allegations of abuse by a certain executive producer.

Tyler Stanaland hinted that he’s making a concerted effort to keep his private life and his marriage out of the show's storylines for now. Which is understandable, since it’s not like Brittany Snow brought the production of her latest film X – a slasher co-starring Mia Goth (Suspiria) and Jenna Ortega (Yes Day) – back home with her, either. Reality TV is a different beast entirely, though, so Stanaland is potentially open to things evolving in the future on Selling the OC, saying:

I don't know about the future. But in this specific season, you won't see my house, you won't see my wife. As this journey started, I kind of wanted to keep certain parts of my life private. And as time goes on, maybe that'll be different. But for right now, that was kind of the one thing that made me feel safe embarking on such a strange journey.

Of course, there's probably a thick line between how Stanaland wants things to be portrayed, and what the editors and producers want to show. Or else that kissing business probably wouldn't have made the cut at all, much less landed in the trailer.

Selling the OC’s premiere on August 24 officially marked the second spinoff in the ever-growing franchise. The first was Selling Tampa, which dropped on the streaming platform back in 2021. That iteration broke ranks slightly by focusing on the Allure Realty office in Tampa, Florida, as opposed to another Oppenheim Group office. In addition, it also happened to be one of the few and far between reality shows – not just on Netflix, but anywhere – that is centered on an all-Black cast of women. The OC spinoff isn’t doing much in terms of diversity, but it is the first to introduce lead male agents into the fold.

The new entry promises a lot more, though, than just eye-candy – married or otherwise. There’s competition to snag the biggest sales of the most affluent homes in Orange County, California – and all the catfights, arguments and rumors that abound from their quests as a result. So, check out the eight episodes of Season 1 of Selling the OC now with a Netflix subscription. Meanwhile, Selling Sunset continues to film back-to-back Seasons 6 and 7 in the background, albeit almost definitely without Christine Quinn.