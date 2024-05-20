New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 9 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (May 20-26)

May is when the summer movie season starts to heat up and, with that, there are more and more reasons to get your media outside the house. Of course, while the best streaming services are all owned by companies that also make those movies, the minds behind streamers like Netflix and Disney+ don’t want you to stop watching their new content entirely. The good news for them is that there’s plenty of reason to stay home.

From music to animation, and documentary films to the streaming debut of theatrical hits, there’s plenty to look forward to this month whatever streaming subscriptions you happen to have. Here are a just a few of the shows and movies worth checking out this week.

Netflix This Week: Jennifer Lopez, Reading Rainbow And More

(Image credit: Netflix)

Anyone with a Netflix subscription will have a strong week ahead, as three very different new additions all worthy of note are on the way. A live-action sci-fi movie starring Jennifer Lopez, the streaming debut of a documentary that will probably make you cry, and a new animated series from the Jurassic Park franchise are coming.

(Image credit: Ana Carballosa/Netflix)

Atlas - May 24

One gets the impression that the elevator pitch for this one, “Jennifer Lopez in a mech” was enough to sell the project, because who wouldn’t want to see Lopez kickass in a sci-fi action movie where she’s chasing one AI with the help of another, built inside the giant mech that’s keeping her safe from an alien world?

(Image credit: XTR)

Butterfly in the Sky: The Story of Reading Rainbow - May 24

For more than 20 years, Reading Rainbow helped imbue kids with a love of reading. Now, a new documentary film takes a look back at the important series with host LeVar Burton, as well as many of the people who helped make the show happen. Viewers will also hear from some of the people the show most impacted. Get the tissues ready.

(Image credit: Netflix / Universal / DreamWorks Animation)

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory - May 24

Fans of Jurassic World: Camp Cretatious, which ran for five seasons on Netflix, are likely eagerly anticipating the new animated series, Chaos Theory. The sequel show picks up years after the events of its predecessor and sees the former Camp Cretatious kids come together to unravel a new mystery.

Disney+ This Week: Behind-The-Scenes Of X-Men '97 And More

(Image credit: Disney+)

Disney+’s month of music, which has included the remastering of a Beatles documentary and a Queen concert film, continues with a look at another seminal band. Additionally, there's a behind the scenes look at one Disney+’s most popular shows this year that you might want to check out.

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of X-Men ’97 - May 22

(Image credit: Marvel Studios Animation)

The Marvel Studios: Assembled series has featured a strong run of documentary look backs at the various Marvel movies and Disney+ live-action series that have made up the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With X-Men ‘97 now behind us, the series now takes a deep dive into the popular animated series revival.

The Beach Boys - May 24

(Image credit: Disney+)

Just a couple of weeks after Disney+'s release of a remastered version of the Beatles documentary Let It Be, the platform will give Disney+ subscribers a modern look at another iconic ‘60s band. The Beach Boys includes interviews with the original band members and more of the people involved in this often underrated creative group's success.

Max This Week: Dune Sequel And Lady Gaga

(Image credit: Max)

If you have a Max subscription, then the coming week is looking pretty good. Get ready, because the highest-grossing movie of the year is heading your way. Not only that, but fans of Lady Gaga also have a reason to smile as well.

Dune: Part Two - May 21

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Following the critical and box office success of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, fans had been eagerly awaiting the promised sequel. Based on the fact that Part Two is the top box office movie of he year, there’s a decent chance you’ve already seen the film. However, if you decided the nearly three-hour movie was a bit long for a theater showing, or you just want to binge both halves of the epic together, you can do that this week.

Gaga Chromatica Ball - May 25

(Image credit: Max)

While Disney+ has been the go-to streaming service for concert films of late thanks to Taylor Swift, Queen, and more, they haven’t cornered the market quite yet. Gaga Chromatica Ball will debut on Max this week, and Lady Gaga fans will want to check out this 2022 performance in its concert film form.

Paramount+ This Week: Evil's Finale Begins

(Image credit: Paramount+)

This week, Paramount+ subscribers who are also serious horror fans begin the process of saying goodbye, as one of the platform's original series begins its farewell season.

Evil (Season 4) - May 23

(Image credit: Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+)

Evil originally debuted on CBS but, following its first season, it moved to Paramount+ where it would become an early hit for the recently rebranded streaming platform. It's already known that this fourth season will be the last for the show and, hopefully, it goes out strong. Evil is a truly chilling show and some of the best horror on TV.

Prime Video This Week: The Blue Angels

(Image credit: Amazon)

The big new release on Prime Video this week was actually filmed for IMAX, but even if you don’t have the chance to see it in it’s massive screen glory, it will certainly look amazing on your TV at home as well.

The Blue Angels - May 23

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Navy’s Blue Angels are possibly the most well known symbol of the military organization. However, while their primary job is to perform rather than fight, the new documentary film shows just how difficult, stressful and potentially dangerous the job really is. The film follows the team, including several brand new members, for a year as they train and perform and learn to work together.

Of course, these are just a few of the shows and movies that are coming out this week. Be sure to check out the full list of everything upcoming on Netflix to be sure there isn’t something else you might want to see. We also have a complete list of what’s new on Disney+ as well as what’s new on Hulu so that you don’t miss anything there as well.