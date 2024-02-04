The Gentlemen: What We Know About The Guy Ritchie TV Show

Are you ready to dive into some action? Because we know that The Gentlemen is coming to Netflix quite soon.

Guy Ritchie is responsible for so many films that people have come to love over the last two plus decades. From the Robert Downey Jr.-led Sherlock films (which are some of the best Sherlock Holmes movies to date) to his fantastic gangster movies and so much more, the director has made movies that fans just adore.

Ritchie is bringing his creativity to the small screen with the Netflix adaptation of The Gentlemen, which is based on his film of the same name. But, who is going to star in the upcoming show? And when is it coming out? Here is what we know so far about The Gentlemen.

At the time of this writing in January 2024, The Gentlemen is set to release in March 2024, according to the Netflix Tudum article regarding the announcement of it.

The 2024 TV premiere schedule is filled to the brim with significant shows coming out, whether it be Bridgerton Season 3 , which has been long-awaited since Season 2, or the new live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender TV series – both of which are going to be on Netflix. Now, we can at least add The Gentlemen to that.

Theo James, Ray Winstone, And Kaya Scodelario Star

According to the Tudum article about The Gentlemen, the main people who will star in the show are Theo James, Ray Winstone, and Kaya Scodelario.

James will play the Duke of Halstead, Eddie Horniman, the son of an aristocrat who winds up in the criminal world. Winstone will play Bobby Glass, a criminal involved in the cannabis world. Scodelario will play Susie Glass, the daughter of Bobby and the person who handles the drug operation within the cannabis industry.

These three actors have done incredible work in the last few years. James was a part of The White Lotus Season 2 cast and appeared in The Time Traveler's Wife.

Winstone is an iconic actor who has been around for decades, but he was more recently in the MCU film Black Widow, where he played Deykov, and is also set to appear in Damsel in 2024 alongside Millie Bobby Brown.

Scodelario gained fame for her role in the Maze Runner franchise but has since appeared in movies such as Crawl, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City as part of the Resident Evil movie franchise.

Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Giancarlo Esposito And More Co-Star

Aside from the main three stars, several other actors were confirmed for The Gentlemen by Tudum. These include Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Chanel Cresswell, Michal Vu, Max Beesley, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear, and Peter Serafinowicz.

Yes, this is a huge cast. And yes, some of those names probably sound pretty familiar, but to keep this list short and to the point, just know that you're going to be in for the ride of a lifetime with this talented cast.

Check Out The Teaser Trailer For The Gentlemen

If you're interested in The Gentlemen, check out the teaser trailer released on YouTube in January 2024. The trailer features our first look at many of the main characters of the TV show and just how intense this series is about to get.

The Gentlemen Is Based On The 2020 Film Of The Same Name

While The Gentlemen is based on the 2020 movie of the same name, according to the Tudum article from before, it's not the same story. It takes place in the same world, but the characters are entirely different.

Aside from the minor character details we already know, The Gentlemen will be similar to some of the best crime movies you've probably seen – following a young man named Eddie who has inherited his father's estate only to find out that it's less than legal and is part of a cannabis empire.

From this, he enters a world of criminals and attempts to separate his father's estate from them when they try to take some of it for themselves. But, as he dives deeper into crime, he starts to discover that he might enjoy this side of himself.

I'm ready to sign up for this, and I can't wait to see what happens next.

Guy Ritchie Will Direct Two Episodes

While Guy Ritchie created The Gentlemen for Netflix, Tudum also reported that Richie is returning to the director's chair for two episodes, precisely the first two of the series. We're still determining who else will direct, but to hear Ritchie will be working on the first two is excellent.

Richie spoke about the upcoming show in an interview with Empire in January 2024, saying that a lot of the story sometimes revolves around who is there on the day that they're filming and that he writes it from there:

You're allowed to tell a lot of story, [which] lends itself to my creative disposition. A lot of it I just write on the day according to who's there and what feels organic, spontaneous and fun.

This already sounds chaotic (in a good way), but what is a Ritchie crime movie without a bit of chaos? I'm already here for it.

The Gentlemen Will Be Eight Episodes

Staying in line with some of the best shows to binge-watch on Netflix , The Gentlemen will only be eight episodes, according to Tudum. This isn't that surprising, as most Netflix shows are short in length.

The Gentlemen Will Be Rated TV-MA

The last thing we know is that the show will be rated TV-MA, according to Netflix. Guy Ritchie's films aren't known for being family-friendly, so it's not a shock that this has carried over to his TV series. Even if this isn't a children-safe show, you can put the kids to bed and enjoy a ride with this series.

What are you looking forward to the most when it comes to The Gentlemen? All I know is that March 2024 can't get here soon enough. I need this next month to go by fast.