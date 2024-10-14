New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (October 14 - 20)

Whether you’re endlessly scrolling through what’s new on Netflix or trying to figure out what’s coming up on Disney+ that's worth your time, navigating through every streaming service can take so long that you run out of time to watch anything at all. Luckily, we here at CinemaBlend go through everything that's coming up and pick out some highlights that we think are at least worth giving a look.

We’re crossing the midpoint of October, which means we’re getting very close to Halloween. Plenty of spooky and fun offerings are heading to all the best streaming services , including one special item you can watch even without that subscription. Here are some highlights of what’s hitting streaming this week.

New TV

(Image credit: Disney/Hulu)

Family Guy: Halloween Special - October 14 (Hulu)

After being canceled more than once, Family Guy has been going strong for decades. Like any good animated series, Seth MacFarlane's show has a Halloween special lined up this season but, unlike others, the Family Guy: Halloween Special isn’t airing on broadcast TV and will require a Hulu subscription to watch.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Shrinking Season 2 - October 16 (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ saw a pair of shows end their seasons last week, with Slow Horses and Bad Monkey wrapping up. Luckily, there's still a reason to keep your Apple TV+ subscription . Harrison Ford rarely makes TV appearances, and he even more rarely appears in comedies, He's done both by starring on Shrinking alongside Jason Segel and a great cast. The show was a big enough hit that it earned the surprisingly elusive Season 2.

(Image credit: CBS)

2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - October 19 (Disney+)

If you’re a serious music fan you need a Disney+ subscription . The streaming service has multiple original documentaries about various artists as well as great classic and modern concert movies. On October 19, both the modern and the classic come together when the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is livestreamed. This year’s inductees include Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.

New Movies

(Image credit: Netflix)

Woman of the Hour - October 18 (Netflix)

Anna Kendrick makes her directorial debut in Woman of the Hour, which is available to Netflix subscription holders. The film is inspired by the events surrounding the life of serial killer Rodney Alaca, who appeared on The Dating Game amid his late ‘70s killing spree. In addition to directing the film, Kendrick co-stars as game show contestant Cheryl Bradshaw.

With the end of October approaching, you can be sure the horror content will get kicked up a notch. There are plenty of interesting new TV shows and movies coming to every streaming service, and we’ll continue to check them out and let you know what’s worth your time.