New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 8 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (Dec 25 - 31)

The holiday week is here and while that may mean you’ll be doing a lot of traveling to see family and friends, it may also mean that you have a lot of downtime to catch up on all those TV shows and Christmas movies you missed. Unfortunately, it’s going to be tough to catch up as a lot of brand new stuff is hitting all the various streaming services this week that you also won’t want to miss.

The beginning of a new era in the 60-year history of Doctor Who begins on Disney+ Hulu drops the final season of one of the most popular comedies of the streaming era. Star Trek comes to those who have waited with a Netflix subscription in a big way, with Prodigy streaming. But that's not all. Here’s a look at the biggest shows and movies coming to streaming this week.

What’s On Netflix

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1 - December 25

Star Trek has had an incredible run in the era of streaming over on Paramount+. Unfortunately, one show didn’t catch on quite as well as the others. An animated series aimed at a younger audience, Star Trek: Prodigy had been canceled at Paramount+, with the first season even being removed from the platform. However, the show has been given new life over at Netflix.

Season 2 is set for release in 2024. Before that, Season 1 is dropping on Netflix so audiences not familiar with the show can get caught up, and fans who have been without the show for months can finally rewatch it.

Pokémon Concierge - December 28

Pokémon is an incredibly popular IP that has had a presence as an animated series for more than 25 years. However, Pokémon Concierge is something very different. This Netflix original focuses on Haru, who gets a job at the Pokémon Resort, a place where the pocket monsters apparently go to relax and recharge in between being involved in fights to the death. The show looks quite adorable, with a stop-motion art style, and a focus on something other than action that may attract a new audience to the popular franchise.

What’s On Disney+

Doctor Who: The Church On Ruby Road - December 25

The final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special officially introduced us to the 15th Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa. The 2023 Christmas Special, The Church on Ruby Road will be his first solo adventure, and also introduce fans to his first companion, Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson. A new Doctor is always a fun experience as we begin to learn more about what this version of the character will bring to the table. Expectations are certainly high.

What If...? Season 2 - December 25-30

What If...? Season 2 is trying a different release strategy, by dropping new episodes of the series every day, rather than weekly or all at once. For fans, it will be like getting a Christmas present every morning. Episodes dropping this week include a follow-up to a Season 1 episode called “What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper” and an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s popular Marvel graphic novel 1602 called “What if the Avengers Assembled in 1602?” We’ll also see the introduction of a completely original Marvel character, a Mohawk woman named Kahhori in an episode titled “What if Hahhori Reshaped the World?”

Percy Jackson And The Olympians - Episode 3 - December 26

Disney+ users got an early Christmas present last week when instead of seeing the first episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians arrive in the middle of the night, it was released at 6 PM PT the previous evening. We now know that will be the case with all new episodes, and based on the first two that came out last week, those with a Disney+ subscription can’t wait for Episode 3, which will see Percy and his friends begin their quest for the Master Bolt.

What’s On Hulu

Letterkenny Season 12 - December 26

Canadian sitcom Letterkenny has been a highlight for many fans since its debut. Over the last 11 seasons, they have enjoyed the hilarious look at a small Canadian town and its eccentric residents. Whether the Letterkenny pop culture references are your favorite part of the series, or there's something else that draws you in, if you haven't watched Letterkenny before, the good news is there's a lot to enjoy. The bad news is that the popular show is coming to an end. The final season will arrive on Hulu for fans to enjoy the day after Christmas.

What’s On Max

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey - December 28

For many people, Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple was their introduction to Oprah Winfrey, a woman who would become one of the biggest names in entertainment. Decades later Oprah and Spielberg have produced a new film version of The Color Purple, which adapts the popular stage musical version of the story. The movie hits theaters on Christmas Day, and fans will then be able to follow that with Oprah and the Color Purple Journey, a documentary look at the new film’s production, which, in the trailer for the doc, Oprah calls the “greatest desire” of her life.

What’s New On Prime Video

Reacher Episode 5 - December 29

Reacher’s second season continues this week with its fourth episode. The first three dropped as a block and instantly became some of the most popular content on the entire platform. It looks like there will be a lot of fans interested in the next episode of the series. And with Reacher Season 3 already given the green light, we know this won’t be the end of things.

For a complete look at what came out on streaming platforms this month, be sure to check out what's new on Netflix, as well as everything new on Disney+ in December. January is right around the corner, which means a massive influx of new content on all streamers. We already know a few of the highlights for January including Marvel Studios' first mature-rated Disney+ series, Echo.