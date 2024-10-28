New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (October 28 - November 4)

October comes to an end this week and November begins. Not only does that mean Halloween is finally here, it means that all the best streaming services are going through a massive content shuffle. There’s so much upcoming on Netflix that it can easy to get buried under all the new content.

What's coming to Disney+ this week includes one series finale, and on the same day, another new series gets underway. A new season of a popular Netflix TV series also arrives. Here’s a look at this week’s streaming highlights.

New TV

(Image credit: Disney)

Agatha All Along Finale - October 30 (Disney+)

Agatha All Along is the closest thing to a Season 2 of WandaVision that we will likely ever see, and the show has largely been a worthy successor. Marvel Studios' spookiest production since Werewolf By Night will come to an end this week by dropping the final two episodes on the day before Halloween. It should be a fitting holiday treat, that might have a trick or two up its sleeve before the end.

(Image credit: Disney)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place - October 30 (Disney+)

Before Selena Gomez was the star of Only Murders in the Building and also a literal billionaire, she was a Disney kid. As the star of Wizards of Waverly Place, Gomez became a teen idol, and while many who got their start with Disney have run away from that position, Gomez is embracing it, as the executive producer of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a new sequel series in which she will also occasionally appear.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Diplomat, Season 2 - October 31 (Netflix)

In the world of streaming where it seems like getting canceled after one season is the norm for any given series, The Diplomat should be commended for even getting a second season. Perhaps thanks to the star power of Keri Russell, her Emmy nomination or a combination of the two, the show has already been renewed for Season 3, which is as good a reason as any to hold on to that Netflix subscription.

New Movies

(Image credit: Illumination Entertainment)

Despicable Me 4 - October 31 (Peacock)

While a lot of headlines have sung the praises of Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine as the two highest-grossing movies of the year, number three on that list is actually Despicable Me 4. The animated franchise that stars Steve Carrell as a reformed supervillain isn’t the best movie in the franchise by any stretch. However, considering how many people saw the movie in theaters, there are probably going to be quite a few who will want to check it out with their Peacock subscription this week.

(Image credit: CBS)

Music By John Williams - November 1 (Disney+)

John Williams is, to put it simply, the greatest composer of movie music who has ever lived. The man who gave us the themes to Star Wars and the Indiana Jones movies, as well as so many others, is the subject of the new documentary Music by John Williams. Anybody with a Disney+ subscription can watch this and then sit down and marathon a lot of the movies where his amazing music has appeared.

As we leave Halloween and enter the traditional winter holiday season plenty of thematic content is on the way. If Christmas movies are not what you’re looking for, we’re all really sorry.