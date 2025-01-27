New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (January 27 - February 2)
A fresh take on comedy and a new Will Ferrell comedy are among the week's streaming highlights.
January is coming to an end and February is just about to get underway. This means a major shake-up in the offerings of all the best streaming services and many library titles disappear from one place, possibly appear elsewhere, and an entirely new library of new content arrives.
There's always a crazy amount new on Netflix at the start of every month but this week one popular series returns for a second season. Upcoming on Disney+ we have a brand new animated series that will like have Marvel fans crawling the walls with joy.
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man - January 29 (Disney+)
We’re still waiting for Spider-Man: No Way Home to make it onto Disney+, but until then, basically every other Spider-Man movie and animated series ever conceived can be viewed if you have a Disney+ subscription. And now there’s one more, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a brand new animated series that will give us a fresh take on Spidey’s early years as a wall-crawling hero who also has to navigate high school.
Paradise January 29 (Hulu)
A lot of people with a Hulu subscription got to know Sterling K. Brown on This is Us. Brown has continued to show just how great an actor he is in film and TV but rarely does he get a chance to truly lead. Hulu’s new series Paradise sees Brown play a secret service agent who joins a community of some of the most wealthy and powerful people in the world, only to become wrapped up in a sinister investigation after another member of the community is murdered.
Mythic Quest Season 4 - January 29 (Apple TV+)
In an era when so many streaming shows rarely make it past Season 1, the fact that Mythic Quest has made it to Season 4 is a pretty impressive milestone. Clearly, a lot of people with an Apple TV+ subscription have been fans of this workplace comedy set at a video game developer. The new season looks to be just as funny as ever.
The Recruit Season 2 - January 30 (Netflix)
The Recruit’s first season on Netflix got a strong response from viewers and that reaction has now translated into a second season for the show that stars Noah Centineo as a lawyer working for the CIA who becomes a field agent. It's balance of action and humor was a win the first time around. In Season 2 the action travels to South Korea.
You're Cordially Invited - January 30 (Prime Video)
Weddings are certainly stressful affairs but in You’re Cordially Invited we see just how funny that stress can be. When two destination weddings get double booked at the same location, the two groups try to coexist. Instead, chaos ensues Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon co-star in the year's first great reason to have a Prime Video subscription.
The first month of 2025 has been a solid one for streaming so one hopes that it's an indication of what is to come over the next 11 months.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.