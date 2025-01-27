New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (January 27 - February 2)

January is coming to an end and February is just about to get underway. This means a major shake-up in the offerings of all the best streaming services and many library titles disappear from one place, possibly appear elsewhere, and an entirely new library of new content arrives.

There's always a crazy amount new on Netflix at the start of every month but this week one popular series returns for a second season. Upcoming on Disney+ we have a brand new animated series that will like have Marvel fans crawling the walls with joy.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man - January 29 (Disney+)

We’re still waiting for Spider-Man: No Way Home to make it onto Disney+, but until then, basically every other Spider-Man movie and animated series ever conceived can be viewed if you have a Disney+ subscription. And now there’s one more, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a brand new animated series that will give us a fresh take on Spidey’s early years as a wall-crawling hero who also has to navigate high school.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Paradise January 29 (Hulu)

A lot of people with a Hulu subscription got to know Sterling K. Brown on This is Us. Brown has continued to show just how great an actor he is in film and TV but rarely does he get a chance to truly lead. Hulu’s new series Paradise sees Brown play a secret service agent who joins a community of some of the most wealthy and powerful people in the world, only to become wrapped up in a sinister investigation after another member of the community is murdered.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Mythic Quest Season 4 - January 29 (Apple TV+)

In an era when so many streaming shows rarely make it past Season 1, the fact that Mythic Quest has made it to Season 4 is a pretty impressive milestone. Clearly, a lot of people with an Apple TV+ subscription have been fans of this workplace comedy set at a video game developer. The new season looks to be just as funny as ever.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Recruit Season 2 - January 30 (Netflix)

The Recruit’s first season on Netflix got a strong response from viewers and that reaction has now translated into a second season for the show that stars Noah Centineo as a lawyer working for the CIA who becomes a field agent. It's balance of action and humor was a win the first time around. In Season 2 the action travels to South Korea.

(Image credit: Glen Wilson/Prime Video)

You're Cordially Invited - January 30 (Prime Video)

Weddings are certainly stressful affairs but in You’re Cordially Invited we see just how funny that stress can be. When two destination weddings get double booked at the same location, the two groups try to coexist. Instead, chaos ensues Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon co-star in the year's first great reason to have a Prime Video subscription.

The first month of 2025 has been a solid one for streaming so one hopes that it's an indication of what is to come over the next 11 months.