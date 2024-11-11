New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (November 11 - 17)

Some weeks it’s difficult to come up with as many as five decent options for what’s upcoming on the best streaming services to be able to fill a story. And there are weeks like this one where there’s so much interesting stuff coming soon to Netflix alone that it could fill a whole story if we wanted it to.

In an attempt to spread the love, we’re not even including the high-profile boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul that you can view with a Netflix subscription or the new Day of the Jackal adaptation starring Eddie Redmayne that’s coming to Peacock. Instead here are five additional new streaming items to look out for.

New TV

(Image credit: Apple/Skydance Productions)

Silo, Season 2 - November 15 (Apple TV+)

Silo is one of the best reasons to have an Apple TV+ subscription. At least it is now that the show is finally back. The sci-fi series about humanity living underground in a post-apocalyptic world ended its first season with a massive cliffhanger. Fans have so many questions and with Season 2 we can hope those questions will finally at least begin to be answered.

(Image credit: Disney+)

An Almost Christmas Story - November 15 (Disney+)

An emotional animated short film set at Christmas is the sort of thing you might expect in your Disney+ subscription, but An Almost Christmas Story is something a little different. The animation style alone is worthy of note. The story about an owl lost in New York City who befriends a young girl is directed by The Green Knight’s David Lowry and is produced by Alfonso Cuarón. Voice talents include Natasha Lyonne, Jim Gaffigan, and John C. Reilly.

(Image credit: Max / Legendary)

Dune: Prophecy - November 17

Fans of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune may have a long wait for Dune: Messiah, but a new HBO series Dune: Prophecy may help ease the wait. The new series is thousands of years before the events of the film and follows the formation of the sisterhood known as the Bene Gesserit. The series will air on HBO but will also be available with a Max subscription.

New Movies

(Image credit: Netflix)

Emilia Pérez - November 13 (Netflix)

November means it is awards season and that means high-caliber dramas with Oscar-winning potential. Emilia Pérez stars Zoe Saldaña as a lawyer enlisted to help a drug kingpin undergo gender-affirming surgery. The movie won the Jury Prize and Cannes and is likely Netflix’s best shot at the Academy Awards this year. Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez co-star.

(Image credit: Melinda Sue Gordon / Universal Pictures; Warner Bros. Pictures; & Amblin Entertainment)

Twisters - November 15 (Peacock)

Twisters made nearly $400 million at the global box office making it one of the top ten grossing films of the year worldwide. Whether you missed it in theaters, or just want to see it again. The summer will be available with a Peacock subscription.

This was a very strong week streaming but as we go deeper into the holiday season there’s even more good stuff on the way.