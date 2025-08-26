New On Netflix, HBO Max, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (Streaming August 25 - 31)
Thunderbolts, K-Pop and more come to streaming this week.
It’s the last week of August, and while that might mean trying to fit in a last-minute summer vacation for some, you can always try a staycation and sit at home to watch TV. There’s plenty worth checking out on streaming this week, from Marvel superheroes to Disney Princesses to K-pop idols. Here’s a look at what you might not want to miss.
LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite - August 25 (Disney+)
Disney and LEGO go together remarkably well. Over the years, we’ve seen numerous LEGO series and specials surrounding Marvel and Star Wars, as well as Disney Princesses. The newest LEGO Disney Princess special arrives this week to coincide with Disney’s Princess Week. A new Disney Princess stream is available with your (ad-free) Disney+ subscription as well.
Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes - August 26 (Hulu)
There may be no more famous pair of shoes in the world than the Ruby Slippers of The Wizard of Oz. Only a few pairs of them exist in the world, and one of them was the subject of one of the more curious heists in recent memory. Use your Hulu subscription this week to check out this piece of true crime you probably didn’t know about.
Thunderbolts - August 27 (Disney+)
Marvel Studios got a critical hit with Thunderbolts*, but based on the box office response, not as many people turned out to see it as might have been hoped. If you’re one of the people who has yet to see this excellent chapter in the MCU, you’ll have that chance when it arrives on Disney+ this week.
The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Season 1 - August 27 (Prime Video)
The Terminal List was a solid hit for Prime Video and Chris Pratt, so it’s not surprising that there was interest in turning it into a franchise. It is a bit surprising that it’s getting a prequel series even before Season 2 of the core show arrives. Dark Wolf follows Taylor Kitsch’s character during his early time as a Navy SEAL. Chris Pratt returns as well.
The Thursday Murder Club - August 28 (Netflix)
It’s often said that once you hit a certain age, Hollywood forgets you exist. This makes films like The Thursday Murder Club so special, as they give actors who might not otherwise get the spotlight today the chance to shine again. The film stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and Ben Kingsley as a group of friends who attempt to solve crimes for fun, and then accidentally find themselves in the middle of one.
KPopped August 29 Apple TV+
Considering how popular K-pop is right now thanks to KPop Demon Hunters, one wonders if all the people who have a Netflix subscription and also have an Apple TV+ subscription might use it to check out Kpopped. The series pairs K-pop artists with Western musicians, like the Spice Girls and Boyz II Men, to create K-pop versions of their biggest hits.
August ends this week, which means next week, all your favorite streaming services will shuffle up all their content, and you won’t know what’s where anymore. Come back next week and we’ll sort it out for you.
